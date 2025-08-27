Ghana Launches Free Skills Training as Youth Job Crisis Persists

Abena Mensah abandoned her dream of becoming a seamstress after finishing high school. Without money for training or tools, the 19-year-old from Central Region turned to selling water sachets on the roadside to help feed her family.

Today she has a second chance. Abena joins over 52,000 unemployed young Ghanaians enrolled in a government apprenticeship program that provides free vocational training, equipment and daily meals to participants across 23 districts.

The initiative targets trades like tailoring, carpentry, mechanics and hairdressing. President John Mahama’s administration launched the program to tackle persistent youth unemployment that affects nearly 12 percent of Ghana’s workforce.

“Training costs often shut out young people who need skills most,” said Adongo Atule Jacob, Deputy Acting Chief Executive of the Youth Employment Agency. “We’re removing those financial barriers so participants can focus on learning.”

Central Region officials selected 250 trainers from over 6,000 applicants to deliver the program. Participants receive tools, equipment and meals throughout their apprenticeships, addressing the economic obstacles that previously blocked access to vocational education.

Regional Coordinator Emmanuel Abeiku Essien sees the program as more than unemployment relief. “We’re building a skilled workforce that can serve communities for decades,” he explained. “This helps counter the brain drain as young people migrate to cities seeking work.”

The training coincides with broader government efforts to strengthen technical and vocational education across Ghana. Officials hope graduates will launch small businesses rather than compete for scarce white-collar positions.

Yet economists question whether skills training alone can solve unemployment challenges. Dr. Angela Ofori-Atta warns against creating “skilled but jobless youth” without adequate support systems.

“What happens after graduation matters most,” she noted. “Trainees need startup capital, market access and ongoing business mentorship. Otherwise we risk repeating past program failures.”

At a Kasoa workshop, 24-year-old mechanic trainee Kwame Asare expressed cautious optimism about his prospects. “This gives me proper training without burdening my parents financially,” he said. “But I hope real job opportunities exist when I finish.”

Community leaders share similar hopes while emphasizing the need for careful monitoring. Ghana’s vocational training sector has struggled with outdated curricula and weak industry connections in previous initiatives.

The program represents a significant investment in youth development as Ghana grapples with high unemployment rates. Young people comprise a large portion of the population but face limited economic opportunities in both formal and informal sectors.

Success will depend on implementation quality and whether graduates can translate skills into sustainable livelihoods. The Central Region pilot could inform national rollout plans if early results prove promising.

For now, participants like Abena focus on mastering their trades while hoping the training translates into economic independence. The program offers renewed possibilities, but outcomes remain to be seen.