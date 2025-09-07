Ghana Launches Free Childhood Cancer Medication Program

Ghana will provide free essential cancer medications to children from poor families beginning early 2026, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s healthcare system.

The Ministry of Health announced the initiative during the National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month launch in Accra on September 5. Children diagnosed with cancer, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, will receive free access to life-saving treatments through nine participating healthcare institutions.

Ghana has enrolled in the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines, a transformative global initiative ensuring children worldwide have access to safe, effective cancer treatments. The World Health Organization coordinated Ghana’s successful entry into this international program, working alongside Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The program addresses a critical healthcare gap in Ghana, where approximately 1,500 children develop cancer annually. Less than half receive proper diagnosis, and many families struggle to afford essential medications. Current survival rates in low- and middle-income countries like Ghana remain below 30 percent, compared to over 80 percent in wealthier nations.

Dr. Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, highlighted the government’s expanding commitment to childhood cancer treatment. Ghana has included four childhood cancers in the National Health Insurance Scheme over the past three years, with plans for further coverage expansion.

The initiative supports the WHO’s CureAll Framework, launched in 2021, which aims to achieve at least 60 percent survival rates for childhood cancer by 2030. The global platform expects to provide cancer medicines to approximately 120,000 children between 2022 and 2027, with potential for significant scaling in subsequent years.

Ghana currently operates nine childhood cancer treatment centers, with three major facilities serving as referral hubs. Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, and Greater Accra Regional Hospital provide comprehensive care, while six additional centers enhance geographical accessibility across the country.

Benjamin Nuertey, WHO’s Technical Officer for Non-Communicable Diseases, confirmed the program’s implementation timeline. Ghana joins countries including Ecuador, Jordan, Nepal, and Zambia in receiving free childhood cancer medications through this groundbreaking platform.

The Access to Childhood Cancer Medications Program represents a collaborative effort between international organizations, government agencies, and healthcare providers. This partnership model addresses supply chain challenges and ensures consistent availability of quality-assured treatments.

Dr. Leslie Issa Adam-Zakaria, Medical Director of Greater Accra Regional Hospital, emphasized that childhood cancers are curable when detected early and treated appropriately. The hospital commits to intensifying community education about childhood cancer symptoms and treatment options.

September’s “Gold September” campaign aims to increase community awareness and improve early diagnosis rates. Healthcare officials stress that timely detection significantly improves treatment outcomes and survival prospects for young patients.

The program addresses systemic healthcare challenges in sub-Saharan Africa, where 80 percent of global childhood cancer cases occur. Limited diagnostic capabilities, delayed treatment, and medication shortages contribute to higher mortality rates in the region.

Ghana’s participation in this global initiative demonstrates the country’s commitment to reducing childhood cancer mortality and improving healthcare equity. The program provides hope for thousands of families who previously faced financial barriers to essential cancer treatments.