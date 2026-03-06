Ghana Launches Fishers Forum Amid Closed Season Exemption Row

The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development (MoFAD) has announced plans to establish a permanent Artisanal Fishers Forum to strengthen structured engagement between government and fishing communities, a move that arrives as the ministry faces mounting scientific criticism over its decision to exempt artisanal fishers from Ghana’s 2026 annual closed season.

Fisheries Minister Emelia Arthur said the forum will create a formal channel through which artisanal fishers can raise challenges, shape policy decisions, and receive timely updates on regulatory changes affecting their livelihoods. The ministry said it will collaborate with the Fisheries Commission and key industry stakeholders in running the platform.

The announcement is significant in context. The Journalists for Responsible Fisheries and Environment (JRFE) recently warned that exempting artisanal fishers from the closed season directly undermines Ghana’s Marine Fisheries Management Plan 2022 to 2026, which requires all fleets to observe the season. The group noted that compliance among artisanal fishers had reached a record high in 2025 following years of sustained community education, making the exemption particularly difficult to justify on conservation grounds.

JRFE called on President John Dramani Mahama and MoFAD to reconsider, warning that the decision risks eroding gains made by academia, the Fisheries Scientific Working Group, civil society, and the ministry itself in rebuilding Ghana’s dwindling marine stocks.

The forum initiative also accompanies a broader regulatory overhaul of the artisanal sector. The ministry has announced mandatory registration and licensing of all artisanal canoes by June 2026, alongside the installation of tracking and communication equipment on vessels to enable real-time monitoring across Ghana’s waters. An insurance and pension scheme for artisanal fishers is also expected to roll out by June.

President Mahama has already assented to the Fisheries and Aquaculture Bill 2025, which provides a new legislative framework for the sector. The combination of the new law, the forum, mandatory registration, and pending insurance provisions represents the most comprehensive regulatory reform package the artisanal fishing sector has seen in years.

Whether the forum succeeds in bridging the gap between government ambition and community trust will depend, observers say, on whether it gives fishing communities meaningful input into decisions such as the closed season exemption before they are announced rather than after.