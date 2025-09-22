Ghana Launches First Transport Fair to Attract Regional Investment

Ghana will host its first-ever Transport and Logistics Fair in October 2025, marking a strategic pivot toward positioning the country as West Africa’s mobility and logistics hub.

The landmark three-day event, scheduled for October 22-24, 2025, at the World Trade Centre in Accra, represents a collaboration between the Ministry of Transport and technology partner Digital Eye. The fair aims to showcase Ghana’s transportation transformation while attracting regional and international investment.

President John Dramani Mahama is expected to officially open the fair, underscoring the government’s commitment to modernizing Ghana’s transport infrastructure as part of broader economic development goals. The presidential endorsement signals the strategic importance of the event in Ghana’s national development agenda.

The fair operates under the theme “Resetting Ghana’s Transport Sector for Improved Connectivity, Innovation and Investment,” and is expected to attract approximately 200 exhibitors from 50 countries with an estimated 10,000 attendees. This scale positions the event as potentially the largest transport sector gathering in the sub-region.

The three-day showcase will feature Electric Vehicles (EVs), green transport solutions, and advanced logistics technologies, reflecting global trends toward sustainable mobility. Interactive policy dialogues will provide platforms for developing forward-looking strategies to reposition Ghana’s transport and logistics landscape for international competitiveness.

A unique aspect of the fair involves comprehensive government agency participation. All agencies under the Ministry of Transport will establish exhibition stands, creating a one-stop customer service experience for visitors. Citizens and businesses will engage directly with sector leaders on progress in driver and vehicle registration, aviation development, port and rail infrastructure, and public transport reforms.

The inclusive platform brings together diverse stakeholders including commercial vehicle operators’ associations, the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), logistics companies, entrepreneurs, students, and investors. This cross-sector collaboration aims to strengthen foundations for a modern, connected, and investment-ready transportation system.

Transport Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu described the fair as “a bold national statement and a deliberate convergence of innovation, investment, and inclusive dialogue to address longstanding inefficiencies in the sector” during the official media launch in Ho, Volta Region.

Ghana’s strategic positioning as a gateway to West Africa makes the fair particularly significant for regional connectivity. The country’s central location, political stability, and ongoing infrastructure reforms create opportunities for investors seeking to access broader regional markets through improved transport and logistics networks.

The timing aligns with Ghana’s broader infrastructure development agenda under President Mahama’s administration. Recent initiatives include courting Singapore investment in port and logistics infrastructure, demonstrating the government’s systematic approach to transforming the transport sector through international partnerships.

For the private sector, the fair represents an opportunity to showcase innovations while accessing government contracts and partnerships. The emphasis on electric vehicles and green technologies positions Ghana ahead of regional peers in sustainable transport adoption.

The event’s focus on addressing sector inefficiencies through innovation and investment dialogue could accelerate solutions to persistent challenges in Ghana’s transport network. These include inadequate road infrastructure, limited rail connectivity, and inefficient port operations that have historically constrained economic growth.

International exhibitors will gain insights into Ghana’s transport policy direction while exploring investment opportunities in a market undergoing significant transformation. The government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for private sector participation enhances the fair’s appeal to foreign investors.

The Ghana Transport and Logistics Fair 2025 establishes a new platform for annual engagement between government, private sector, and development partners. Success of the inaugural event could position Ghana as the preferred location for future regional transport and logistics conferences and exhibitions.