Ghana Launches First National Carbon Market Masterclass

Ghana has launched its first national masterclass on carbon markets to build local expertise and position the country to capture economic benefits from the rapidly expanding global carbon trading industry.

The Ghana Carbon Market Office under the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) organized the training program, bringing together participants from private companies, energy institutions, technology firms and environmental sectors. The masterclass teaches fundamentals of carbon credit generation, accreditation processes and trading mechanisms to expand the country’s capacity in this emerging sector.

Prof. Nana Ama Browne Klutse, Chief Executive of the EPA, said the global surge in carbon market activity presents Ghana with significant opportunities to unlock revenue streams, attract renewable energy technologies and improve livelihoods for vulnerable populations. She emphasized that Ghana possesses substantial carbon credit potential that can be monetized and exchanged for clean energy technologies benefiting citizens nationwide.

The EPA chief noted that Ghana has already established a Carbon Market Office and gained practical experience transferring its first Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs) to Switzerland under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement. This framework allows countries to cooperate in achieving emission reduction targets by trading verified carbon credits internationally.

Prof. Klutse explained that carbon credits require rigorous accreditation procedures rather than simple market transactions. The training builds technical skills necessary for Ghana to participate effectively in these complex processes while maintaining international credibility. She warned that illegal mining activities continue degrading forest reserves and threatening the country’s carbon credit foundation, particularly in forestry sectors.

Dr. Daniel Tutu Benefoh, Lead of the Ghana Carbon Market Office, said the masterclass enhances local participation and positions Ghanaian experts to serve the growing carbon market economy. The initiative aims to equip citizens to provide specialized services to project developers and private sector participants entering carbon trading.

An assessment of 12 carbon projects indicates Ghana could generate approximately $500 million in economic benefits over the next five years through unlocked investments, government revenues and job creation, according to Dr. Benefoh. He added that individuals can gain employment opportunities and income by participating in various carbon trading processes at multiple levels.

Dr. Benefoh acknowledged the sector has faced obstacles including limited local expertise, inadequate financial institution engagement and gaps in comprehensive policy frameworks. However, these challenges have been addressed through the Ghana Carbon Market Framework, capacity building initiatives and active involvement from more than 100 private sector led projects now operating in the country.

Carbon trading monetizes emission reductions from climate friendly projects by exchanging verified credits for payment, helping nations accelerate their energy transitions. Dr. Benefoh illustrated that carbon credits can reduce financial barriers for expensive technologies like electric vehicles, making sustainable investments more accessible to developing economies.

Participants in the inaugural cohort represent companies from cement, tree crop, technology and manufacturing sectors. The program features foundation and advanced training levels, with additional cohorts scheduled for next year to expand reach across industries.

The Carbon Market Office plans to collaborate with universities and technical institutions to mainstream carbon market training into academic curricula, building sustainable long term skills for future professionals. Dr. Benefoh emphasized that climate change presents both risks and opportunities that must be maximized strategically.

Ghana’s carbon market framework has attracted attention from other African nations seeking to develop similar systems. Delegations from Tanzania, Malawi, Uganda and Namibia have already engaged the Carbon Market Office to learn from Ghana’s approach and implementation strategies.

Dr. Benefoh stated the ultimate objective involves helping build an African carbon market with high integrity standards. He noted that carbon credits as intangible commodities thrive on perception and credibility, making it essential for Africa to establish markets meeting the highest international standards.

Ghana’s carbon credit potential spans multiple sectors including forests, waste management and renewable energy projects. The masterclass represents a critical step in developing the human capital infrastructure necessary to capitalize on these resources while contributing to global climate mitigation efforts.