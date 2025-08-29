Ghana Launches Financial Training to Transform Small-Scale Gold Mining

A groundbreaking initiative is working to bring Ghana’s vast informal gold mining sector into the formal economy through targeted financial education and banking partnerships.

The Environmental Protection Agency, partnering with UNDP Ghana and funded by the Global Environment Facility, organized a two-day workshop addressing the financial exclusion that affects roughly 80 percent of Ghana’s artisanal and small-scale gold mining operations.

Ghana’s small-scale mining sector employs about one million people directly while supporting 4 to 4.5 million dependents. The industry contributes 30 to 40 percent of the country’s total gold production, yet most operations remain unlicensed and cut off from formal financial services.

The first training day focused on miners themselves, building skills in financial literacy, business planning, and risk management. Participants also learned about sustainable mining practices and Environmental, Social, and Governance standards essential for responsible supply chains.

“I’m really happy about this training. It has opened my eyes to the documentation and processes we need to follow to access finance from banks,” said Richard Osei from Okutey Mines. “Now I understand what financial institutions look for, and I feel more confident to approach them.”

Financial institutions received separate training on the second day, learning about Ghana’s mining value chain while exploring ways to develop products suited to small-scale miners. The sessions aimed to shift perceptions of the sector from pure risk to viable investment opportunity.

“I now see tremendous potential for insurance companies to develop products tailored to the needs of artisanal and small-scale miners,” noted Amanda McSamuel, Head of SME Business at Enterprise Insurance. “There’s a clear opportunity to bridge the gap through inclusive financial solutions.”

The planetGOLD Ghana Project seeks to reduce mercury use while boosting miner incomes through formalization, improved financing access, and cleaner technologies. The initiative represents a comprehensive approach to transforming Ghana’s gold mining landscape.

Plans include piloting innovative financial tools and scaling access to mercury-free extraction methods, building sustainable supply chains that benefit communities while protecting the environment.