Ghana launches energy efficiency programme for small businesses

The Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) has partnered with the World Bank to roll out a pilot initiative helping small and medium enterprises slash energy costs and boost sustainability.

The Energy Smart Businesses programme will target 35 companies across Ghana’s agribusiness, textile, and hospitality sectors over the next six months. These industries typically face steep energy bills that eat into profits and limit growth potential.

Selected businesses will receive comprehensive support including free on-site energy audits, customized recommendations for reducing consumption, and staff training on energy-saving techniques. Participants will also join a national network for sharing best practices on energy efficiency.

Baerbel Freyer, Chief Technical Officer of AGI’s Energy Service Centre, emphasized the programme’s economic impact. She noted that while SMEs drive Ghana’s economy, high energy costs often constrain their expansion and competitiveness.

“This pilot project provides the tools and expertise to help businesses operate more efficiently and competitively, while also enabling them to serve as pioneers and role models for other SMEs,” Freyer said.

The initiative seeks to demonstrate how energy efficiency can deliver tangible business benefits while advancing Ghana’s sustainability goals. Organizers hope the pilot will inform larger nationwide interventions and strengthen local expertise in sustainable energy management.

Companies interested in participating can apply online at www.agiesc.com before September 30. The selection process will prioritize businesses with high energy usage and strong potential for measurable impact.

The World Bank is providing full funding for the pilot programme as part of broader efforts to build a more resilient private sector in Ghana.