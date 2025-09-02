Ghana Launches Energy Efficiency Program for Small Businesses

The Association of Ghana Industries has partnered with the World Bank to launch a pilot program aimed at helping small and medium enterprises reduce energy consumption and operating costs.

The Energy Smart Businesses initiative will support 35 SMEs across three key sectors over six months. Participating companies in agribusiness, garments and textiles, and hospitality will receive comprehensive energy efficiency support at no cost.

Services include detailed on-site energy audits, customized efficiency recommendations, staff training programs, and membership in a national peer-learning network. The pilot program represents the first phase of what could become a nationwide energy efficiency rollout.

Baerbel Freyer, Chief Technical Officer of the Association of Ghana Industries Energy Service Centre, emphasized the economic challenges facing smaller businesses. “SMEs are vital to Ghana’s economy but face high energy costs that limit their growth,” she explained.

The program provides practical tools and expertise to help businesses operate more efficiently while positioning them as examples for other enterprises, according to Freyer. Companies selected for the pilot are expected to demonstrate measurable improvements that can guide future expansion.

World Bank funding covers all program costs, allowing participating businesses to access professional energy consulting services typically beyond their budget range. The initiative also aims to build local expertise in sustainable energy management practices.

Business owners interested in participating have until September 30 to submit applications through the AGI-ESC website. Selection criteria favor companies with substantial energy usage and clear potential for meaningful efficiency improvements.

The program reflects broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s industrial competitiveness while supporting environmental sustainability goals. Success in the pilot phase could lead to expanded support for thousands of additional SMEs nationwide.