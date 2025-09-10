Ghana Launches Education Hub Initiative to Retain Talent

Ghana has launched a new pathway for international education through the International Foundation Group Ghana, positioning the country as a regional education hub while addressing “knowledge remittance” – the return flow of skills from internationally educated graduates.

The initiative allows students to complete foundation year studies locally at approximately one-third the cost of studying abroad before progressing to UK universities for degree, master’s or doctoral programs. IFG Ghana will offer pathways in business, social sciences, engineering, computer science and medicine.

Sammy Crabbe, Chief Executive of IFG Ghana, emphasized the program’s role in democratizing access to international education while maintaining stronger local economic connections. The model keeps networks, internships and research linkages grounded in Ghana rather than simply exporting students abroad.

Ghana aims to attract students from West Africa who might otherwise choose Dubai, Mauritius or South Africa for international education programs. The country’s political stability, English-language tradition and academic reputation provide strong foundations for regional education hub development.

Current data from UNESCO indicates that West Africa accounts for less than five percent of the world’s internationally mobile students, despite growing demand. The OECD reports that international student numbers have tripled since 2000, reaching 6.4 million in 2022, though Africa represents only eight percent of this total.

Mohammed Al-Ansari, Executive Director of IFG UK headquarters, presented the cost-quality balance as a key advantage. Students can access UK education pathways while paying significantly reduced local tuition rates during their foundation year before transitioning overseas.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office Director for Africa, Tamir Ismail, endorsed Ghana’s education hub ambitions. He noted that such pathways ensure world-class education access while delivering long-term skills and innovation back into the local economy, deepening UK-Ghana ties beyond education into trade and investment.

Professor Kenneth Ofori-Boateng from GIMPA Training and Consulting Unit described the program as both a development tool and academic pathway. Exposure to UK curricula, particularly in applied sciences, can inform local curriculum renewal and foster innovation while stretching scholarship budgets further.

Minister for Youth Development and Empowerment George Opare-Addo welcomed the initiative as addressing persistent labor market gaps. He emphasized the need for tighter integration of practical training and work-readiness, particularly in technical fields where graduate output doesn’t match industry needs.

A 2023 UNESCO report estimated that Sub-Saharan Africa must create 15 million new jobs annually by 2030 to absorb its growing youth population, highlighting the urgency of skills development initiatives like IFG Ghana.

The Ghana Tertiary Education Commission endorsed the launch through Maxwell Amoako-Kissi, Head of Credential Evaluation, who said IFG’s entry enriches Ghana’s higher education ecosystem by aligning local offerings with global standards.

British Council Country Director Nii Dodoo praised Ghana’s combination of stability, academic reputation and regional reach for attracting students. He views the IFG model as exciting because it combines affordability with stronger UK-local institutional collaboration while helping close critical skills gaps.

Discussions are underway with the Ghana Education Trust Fund to explore arrangements covering both local foundation studies and overseas progression. The GETFund delegation included Deputy Administrator Alhassan Dandaawa and Director of Scholarships Philida Lamptey.

The initiative addresses rising costs in traditional education destinations like the UK and US, which have led to greater emphasis on transnational education programs delivered offshore but aligned to overseas universities. IFG, already operating in London and Abu Dhabi, brings this model to West Africa.

Ghana’s education hub strategy extends beyond degrees to encompass services exports, housing, technology support and professional training. As Crabbe noted, education represents an industry capable of creating jobs across multiple sectors while building human capital for long-term economic development.