Ghana Launches DIVE Programme Targeting Youth Unemployment

The Digital Innovation and Vocational Employability (DIVE) Training Programme has launched in Accra as a strategic response to Ghana’s persistent youth unemployment challenge, with organizers targeting 80 participants for intensive digital skills development over eight weeks.

The programme addresses critical gaps in Ghana’s job market where unemployment affects 14.7% of the population, with particularly high rates among young people. The initiative combines practical training in digital marketing, coding, robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), problem-solving, and design thinking through a collaborative delivery model.

Internet of Things (IoT) Network Hub leads the programme implementation alongside the National Youth Authority (NYA), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and Ghana Hubs Network (GHN), with strategic support from the British Council. This partnership structure reflects growing institutional coordination around youth employability initiatives.

Joshua Opoku Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of IoT Network Hub, emphasized the programme’s employer-focused design philosophy during the launch event. The training operates three times weekly through two in-person sessions and one online session, accumulating 96 hours of instruction with practical application prioritized over traditional examination methods.

Participants will complete capstone projects addressing real-world challenges rather than theoretical assessments, reflecting industry demands for practical problem-solving capabilities. This methodology represents a departure from conventional academic approaches toward competency-based learning aligned with employment requirements.

Agyemang highlighted AI training as essential preparation for contemporary workplace realities, noting that artificial intelligence integration has become fundamental across industries. The curriculum structure acknowledges technological transformation affecting job markets throughout Ghana and broader African contexts.

Previous initiatives from IoT Network Hub have demonstrated measurable impact on youth employment outcomes, according to Agyemang’s assessment. The organization reports success stories involving thousands of young people securing employment or establishing businesses through similar skills development programmes.

Richard Kwesi Shiangbor, Director of Programmes and Partnerships at the British Council, positioned the initiative within broader Sub-Saharan African employability strategies during post-launch discussions. The Council’s involvement reflects international development priorities targeting digital literacy and workforce preparation.

The programme extends beyond technical training to include job placement support through industry partnerships, with the British Council committing to connect graduates with potential employers upon completion. This comprehensive approach addresses both skills development and employment matching challenges.

Plans include expanding DIVE programming to northern Ghana beginning in 2026, with the current cohort serving as a pilot for broader national implementation. A second Accra-based cohort will follow the inaugural programme, establishing sustainable delivery capacity.

Daniella Afful, a freelance digital marketer participating in the programme, represents the target demographic seeking enhanced professional capabilities. Her focus on locally-developed solutions reflects broader objectives of building indigenous innovation capacity rather than importing external approaches.

The initiative aligns with broader government strategies addressing youth unemployment, complementing existing programmes such as NEIP’s Skills for Jobs project targeting 600,000 young people and various Youth Employment Agency (YEA) initiatives across different sectors.

Recent developments in Ghana’s digital skills landscape include MTN Ghana Foundation’s free digital skills training programmes covering data analytics and cybersecurity, indicating growing private sector engagement in workforce development initiatives.

The timing reflects urgent need for structured responses to unemployment challenges, particularly among graduates facing limited opportunities in traditional employment sectors. Digital skills training represents a strategic pathway toward economic inclusion and entrepreneurial development.

DIVE’s emphasis on practical application through capstone projects positions graduates to demonstrate concrete value to potential employers or investors, addressing common concerns about theoretical education disconnected from market needs.

The programme’s hybrid delivery model accommodating both in-person and online learning reflects lessons learned during the COVID-19 pandemic about flexible education delivery. This approach maximizes accessibility while maintaining interactive learning components.

Success metrics for the inaugural cohort will likely influence programme expansion decisions and funding allocation for future iterations. The collaborative partnership structure demonstrates growing coordination among development organizations, government agencies, and private sector stakeholders in addressing unemployment challenges.

International support through the British Council suggests potential for knowledge sharing with similar initiatives across West Africa, positioning Ghana as a regional hub for digital skills development and youth empowerment programming.