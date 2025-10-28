Ghana Launches Digital Tool to Track Learning Progress in Schools

The Ministry of Education developed the system with support from UNICEF and the Hempel Foundation to ensure every child masters essential skills regardless of location.
The tool tracks children’s progress in literacy, numeracy, and social and emotional development. Teachers and education officials can identify struggling learners early and provide targeted support. The system delivers real time data to help teachers adjust lessons and focus on effective methods.
The initiative supports Ghana’s commitment to ensuring every child can read and count by age 10, a critical milestone for lifelong learning. Research shows children who master basic literacy and numeracy early are more likely to stay in school, perform well academically, and secure better employment later.
“When we give children the right start, we give them the keys to unlock their full potential,” a UNICEF representative said.
The platform helps the Ministry of Education identify schools and regions needing extra resources. Parents and communities will see improvements as children develop stronger reading skills, mathematical understanding, and confidence.
While Ghana has increased school enrollment through Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) and Free Senior High School programs, many children still struggle with basic reading and mathematics after years of schooling. The FLAT initiative addresses this gap by aligning teachers, parents, and policymakers around effective learning outcomes.
The Hempel Foundation noted that investing in foundational learning enables children to pursue any career path, from medicine and engineering to teaching and entrepreneurship. Ministry officials emphasized the system represents a commitment to fairness and equal opportunity for all Ghanaian children.