Ghana Launches Digital Portal for Immigration and Citizenship Services

The Ministry of the Interior launched its Online Digital Services Portal on December 10, 2025, enabling electronic processing of citizenship, immigration and regulatory services previously handled through manual documentation systems.

Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak unveiled the platform at a press briefing in Accra, with full operational capacity scheduled for December 15. The portal will host services including immigrant quota permits, renunciation of citizenship, dual nationality applications, registration as a citizen of Ghana, and registration of minors, according to official statements.

Security and regulatory services available through the portal include licensing private security organisations, permissions to import or export explosives, arms and ammunition permits, firearms licensing, auctioneer licenses, and key cutting permits. The platform also handles specialized applications for exportation of human remains.

Mohammed Mubarak characterized the initiative as demonstrating unwavering commitment to leveraging technology for improved service delivery and operational efficiency across the Interior sector. The digital transformation addresses longstanding challenges linked to paper based processes that created delays and administrative bottlenecks for applicants.

Built in tracking features allow applicants to monitor application progress, reducing uncertainty and limiting human interference to ensure transparency and accountability. The system links tightly with National Identification Authority systems, allowing real time verification and integration of applicant data across government platforms.

Companies hiring foreign workers will apply for immigrant quota permits through the online portal, replacing paper heavy procedures and helping the ministry strictly enforce limits designed to protect employment opportunities for Ghanaians. Citizenship services including renunciation applications and dual nationality processing previously handled manually at ministry offices or diplomatic missions abroad are migrating to the digital platform.

The launch follows the ministry’s November rollout of a centralized e-recruitment portal for security services including Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana National Fire Service and Ghana Immigration Service. That platform streamlines hiring processes with transparency features enabling applicants to track application status via mobile devices.

Mohammed Mubarak stated the digital services portal modernizes operations, strengthens data integrity and security, and provides end to end digital access to frequently used ministry services. The initiative aligns with government commitment to building a forward looking, technology driven public sector.

Ghana’s digital transformation strategy encompasses multiple government agencies pursuing electronic service delivery to improve efficiency, reduce bureaucratic delays and enhance citizen access to public services. The Interior Ministry portal represents continuation of systematic digitalization efforts across national institutions.

The platform becomes fully operational on Monday, December 15, 2025, with the ministry encouraging public utilization to streamline applications and reduce in person visits. Digital processing eliminates physical document storage risks including loss, damage or unauthorized alteration while maintaining secure audit trails.

The e-governance expansion supports government vision for a modern, secure and inclusive digital economy with accessible, transparent and responsive public services. Automated workflows replace manual file routing between departments, reducing processing times and improving administrative oversight of pending cases.