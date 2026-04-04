Ghana Launches Crisis Safety Net Strategy to Shield the Vulnerable

Ghana has formally unveiled a nationwide framework to fast-track support for vulnerable populations during emergencies, as the government acknowledges that climate shocks, economic downturns, and public health crises are becoming more frequent and more damaging.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) launched the National Shock-Responsive Social Protection Strategy (NSRSPS) in Accra this week, describing it as a decisive shift from reactive crisis management to a structured, anticipatory system capable of scaling up rapidly when emergencies strike.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Dr Agnes Naa Momo Lartey described the framework as a practical response to the growing frequency of climate-related and economic shocks affecting livelihoods across the country, adding that the strategy is expected to enhance coordination, improve targeting, and ensure support reaches affected populations in a timely and efficient manner.

The minister cited sobering examples of Ghana’s recent vulnerability. In 2023, the Akosombo dam spillage displaced more than 30,000 people across the Volta, Eastern, and Greater Accra regions, disrupting livelihoods and social services. In 2024, severe flooding in parts of the Central and Northern regions submerged over 200 homes in the Central Region alone, while about 70,000 people were affected in the north.

From Paper to Action

The minister stressed that the success of the initiative will depend on effective implementation, prioritising the strengthening of early warning systems, improving data infrastructure such as the Ghana National Household Registry, expanding digital payment platforms, and ensuring sustainable financing. She called for sustained collaboration across government, development partners, and civil society to deliver results.

Director-General of the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), Dr Audrey Smock Amoah, called for a shift from traditional preparedness measures to resilient, shock-responsive systems, noting that the NSRSPS provides a coordinated framework for efficient response, supported by Standard Operating Procedures and an Implementation Plan.

She urged stakeholders to prioritise implementation over rhetoric, underscoring that crises are no longer isolated events but recurring challenges that hit the most vulnerable hardest.

Partners Back the Initiative

Development partners including the World Bank Group, UNICEF, the World Food Programme (WFP), the British High Commission, and the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) pledged technical and financial support to underpin the rollout.

The launch, which brought together government officials, civil society, academia, traditional authorities, and the media, marks the formal culmination of a strategy process that began with technical working sessions in late 2024 and a national stakeholder validation workshop earlier this year.

The NSRSPS, together with its Standard Operating Procedures and Implementation Plan, is designed to guide the delivery of well-coordinated and timely support services to mitigate the impact of shocks on Ghanaians, especially the poor and vulnerable.