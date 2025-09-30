Ghana launches climate rice project to slash 950,000-tonne import bill

Ghana has launched an ambitious climate-smart rice initiative designed to reduce the country’s dependence on imported rice, which reached 950,000 tonnes in the current marketing year—a burden costing hundreds of millions of dollars annually and straining foreign reserves.

The Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) Rice Project, unveiled at an inception meeting in late September 2025, brings together the government, Switzerland, and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in a partnership that promises to transform how rice is grown while cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

Rice imports surged 20% this year to 950,000 tonnes, making Ghana heavily vulnerable to global price shocks and currency pressures. In 2023 alone, Ghana spent $286 million importing 516,000 tonnes of rice, primarily from Vietnam, China, and Thailand. With consumption continuing to rise faster than domestic production, the import bill has become a significant drain on the country’s external finances.

The AWD technique offers a potential solution. Unlike conventional rice farming that keeps paddies continuously flooded, the method alternates between flooding and allowing fields to dry. This approach can reduce water use by up to 30% while cutting methane emissions by similar margins, according to agricultural research. Crucially for farmers concerned about yields, productivity typically holds steady or even improves under proper management.

“This is more than a climate project, it is about helping farmers earn more, cut costs, and make Ghana less dependent on imported rice,” said Dr. Abdul-Razak Saeed, UNDP Ghana’s Head of Environment and Climate.

By 2030, project organizers aim to train 11,000 farmers across nearly 243,000 hectares—covering roughly 80% of Ghana’s rice production. The intervention targets emission reductions of 1.1 million tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, positioning Ghana as a meaningful contributor to global climate mitigation efforts while simultaneously addressing food security.

What makes this project financially distinctive is its connection to international carbon markets. Under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement, Switzerland will purchase verified emission reductions from participating Ghanaian farmers through Internationally Transferred Mitigation Outcomes (ITMOs). Farmers receive approximately $20 per hectare in carbon payments, creating a new income stream beyond crop sales.

Stakeholders at the inception meeting—including the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Ghana Irrigation Development Authority (GIDA), and the Ghana Rice Inter-professional Body—mapped out implementation strategies. Priority activities include farmer training programs, strengthening monitoring and verification systems, and expanding demonstration farms where the AWD technique can be showcased to skeptical growers.

The timing couldn’t be more urgent. Rice contributes 15% to Ghana’s GDP, yet domestic production consistently falls short of consumption. This gap forces the country to allocate scarce foreign exchange to rice imports when those dollars might otherwise fund critical infrastructure or industrial development.

For Ghanaian households, rice has become a dietary staple competing with traditional foods like yam, cassava, and plantain. Rising import dependence means local prices track international markets, exposing consumers to currency depreciation and global commodity volatility. Any disruption to imports—whether from shipping constraints, trade restrictions, or foreign exchange shortages—translates directly into food insecurity.

The AWD project also addresses broader economic challenges. Reducing rice imports would ease pressure on the cedi, which has depreciated significantly against major currencies in recent years. Meanwhile, making farming more profitable and environmentally sustainable could attract younger Ghanaians to agriculture—a sector that has struggled to retain youth as urban opportunities expand.

However, significant obstacles remain. Ghana’s rice sector faces structural constraints including inadequate irrigation infrastructure, limited access to quality seeds and fertilizers, competition from heavily subsidized Asian imports, and post-harvest losses that reduce marketable output. The AWD technique, while promising, can’t resolve these systemic issues alone.

Recent reports indicate 100,000 tonnes of locally produced grains remain unsold, with some mills operating below capacity or shutting down entirely. This oversupply paradox—where imports continue despite local production gluts—reflects quality concerns, consumer preferences for foreign brands, and distribution challenges that prevent domestic rice from reaching urban markets competitively.

Success will require more than training farmers in water management. It demands investment in processing facilities that can deliver the white, polished rice urban consumers prefer, marketing campaigns to shift perceptions about local rice quality, and possibly import restrictions or tariffs that give domestic producers breathing room to scale up.

The carbon finance component adds complexity. Verifying emission reductions from thousands of small farms requires robust monitoring systems and standardized measurement protocols. Administrative costs for verification could absorb significant portions of carbon revenue unless streamlined effectively.

For development partners like Switzerland and UNDP, the project represents a model for climate cooperation that delivers both environmental and economic benefits. Rather than traditional aid, carbon payments create market-based incentives for sustainable agriculture while transferring resources directly to farmers.

Whether this ambitious initiative can meaningfully reduce Ghana’s 950,000-tonne import dependency remains uncertain. But with foreign reserves under pressure, climate commitments demanding action, and food security at stake, Ghana has compelling reasons to bet on climate-smart agriculture—and hope the AWD approach delivers yields as impressive as its environmental credentials.