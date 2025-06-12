Ghana Launches Agricultural Transformation Drive to Boost Exports

President John Mahama has unveiled an ambitious agricultural development plan aimed at positioning Ghana as a global leader in horticulture exports.

Speaking at the Ghana Horticultural Expo 2025, the President outlined a comprehensive strategy to modernize the sector through increased investment, infrastructure development, and youth engagement.

The plan emphasizes creating an export-focused agricultural economy by strengthening processing capabilities and logistics networks. “We must transition from policies to productivity, from conferences to cold chains,” Mahama told attendees, including farmers, investors and development partners. The government is calling on financial institutions like Ghana Exim Bank to provide bold funding for agribusiness startups and expansion projects.

A key component of the strategy involves empowering youth and women in agriculture. The President reframed farming as a technologically advanced, profitable career path, urging young Ghanaians to “own it, live it, and thrive in it.” The initiative builds on Ghana’s competitive advantages in tropical produce like pineapples, mangoes and specialty vegetables.

The Expo serves as a platform to attract investment and showcase innovations across the horticultural value chain. Mahama’s vision aligns with broader efforts to diversify Ghana’s economy and reduce dependence on traditional commodity exports. With the agricultural sector contributing about 20% of GDP, the government aims to significantly increase this through value-added processing and expanded market access.

Industry analysts note the plan’s success will depend on sustained public-private collaboration, infrastructure development, and access to financing for smallholder farmers. The initiative comes as Ghana seeks to capitalize on growing global demand for tropical agricultural products while creating employment opportunities nationwide.