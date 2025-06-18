Ghana Launches 4-Million Bird Poultry Initiative to Curb Imports

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has unveiled an ambitious poultry development program aimed at significantly reducing Ghana’s reliance on imported chicken.

Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku announced the distribution of 4 million birds to 50 established commercial poultry farmers nationwide, with each operation receiving 80,000 birds under the first phase.

“This strategic intervention targets our annual poultry deficit,” Minister Opoku stated during a project inspection in Kumasi. “Selected farmers will receive complete production packages – including birds and processing equipment – to ensure market-ready products within four months.” The initiative directly addresses Ghana’s alarming import dependency, where local production currently meets just 4.6% of the 400,000-ton annual poultry demand.

The program incorporates a multi-tier approach:

Large-scale commercial operations (80,000 birds per farm)

Medium-scale producers (1,000-3,000 birds in subsequent phases)

Household-level “Nkoko Nkitinkiti” backyard poultry scheme

Complementing the bird distribution, the Ministry is completing the A2 Agro Allied feed mill to ensure reliable nutrition supply. Minister Opoku emphasized the project’s comprehensive nature: “We’re not just distributing birds – we’re building complete value chains from production to processing to consumption.”

Industry analysts suggest the success of this initiative could reduce Ghana’s annual $300 million poultry import bill while creating thousands of jobs across the agricultural value chain.