Ghana launches 15-month climate risk modelling project with international consortium

Ghana has begun implementing a 15-month climate risk modelling programme under the Global Risk Modelling Alliance (GRMA), officially kicking off with an inception workshop in Accra that brought together government, development partners, the private sector, and international technical organisations.

The project will develop advanced risk analytics and datasets to support planning, investment, and policy decisions in response to growing climate threats, focusing on three priority areas: assessing the impacts of drought and floods on agriculture in northern Ghana, expanding urban flood risk analytics to cities including Kumasi, Tamale, Sekondi-Takoradi, and Cape Coast, and analysing coastal flood risks and economic losses in the Volta Delta.

Speaking at the opening session, Coordinating Director of Operations at the Ministry of Finance, David Collison, said the project builds on a formal request made by the Ministry in March 2023 to strengthen technical competency in climate risk assessment and disaster risk finance. He stressed that data-driven approaches are essential for improving preparedness and guiding both public and private sector investment decisions.

According to a World Bank Climate Risk Country Profile on Ghana, rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, flooding, and coastal erosion pose significant risks to livelihoods, infrastructure, and economic growth, with agriculture and coastal communities particularly exposed.

The projected annual cost of Ghana’s exposure to flooding alone is estimated at $160 million, while agriculture and livestock, which employ 55 percent of the economically active population, are the two sectors most impacted by climate-related hazards.

The programme is being implemented by a consortium led by Marsh McLennan, following the signing of a financing contract with Ghana’s Ministry of Finance. The consortium brings together JBA Global Resilience, the United Kingdom (UK) Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, ImageCat, the Humanitarian OpenStreetMap Team, Cranfield University, and Ghana Reinsurance Company.

Callum Ellis, Director and Head of Climate Resilience at Marsh, said the focus would be on producing practical, transparent, and locally relevant datasets. “Over the coming 15 months, we will work closely with government ministries, disaster risk agencies and the insurance industry to develop robust, actionable datasets and climate disaster risk assessment tools,” he said.

GRMA Co-Director Nick Moody underscored the link between data quality and financing access. “Without data, decisions are made under conditions of uncertainty. Risk analysis helps improve decision-making and can unlock finance needed to build resilience,” he said, noting that Ghana had strong institutional foundations but required enhanced capabilities in risk analytics, particularly to support financing mechanisms such as insurance.

The programme is expected to produce open-access risk data, maps, and models covering priority hazards and regions, while equipping national experts with practical experience in hazard modelling and risk analytics. A Technical Working Group will be established to support coordination and ensure continuous stakeholder input throughout the implementation period.