Ghana Labor Union Backs Shea Factory Revival

Ghana’s leading trade union has praised government efforts to revive the dormant PBC Shea Factory, calling the initiative a crucial step toward sustainable employment in the country’s northern region.

The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana) issued a statement this week commending the reactivation of PBC Shea Limited Factory in the Savannah Region, describing the move as providing hope for job creation. General Secretary Morgan Ayawine emphasized that the factory’s revival signals potential government support for other struggling state enterprises.

The union’s endorsement comes after President John Dramani Mahama revamped the state-owned shea processing facility located in Central Gonja District, which had remained inactive for several years. The PBC Shea Factory in Buipe resumed operations after five years of dormancy, marking a significant development for Ghana’s agricultural processing sector.

However, ICU-Ghana stressed that government commitment must extend beyond initial reopening efforts. The union called for consistent funding and reliable raw material supply chains to ensure the factory’s long-term sustainability. Without adequate shea nut supplies, union officials warned that production could face similar challenges that led to the facility’s previous closure.

The revival aligns with broader government ambitions for the shea industry. Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku has outlined plans to restore Ghana’s presence in the global shea market, pledging full government support for PBC Shea Limited. The government targets Ghana’s participation in the expanding $500 million global shea industry.

Beyond the shea sector, ICU-Ghana urged government intervention for the parent company, PBC Plc, particularly regarding funding for cocoa bean purchases during the upcoming harvest season. The union highlighted PBC’s strategic network of outlets across Ghana as evidence of the company’s potential to create substantial employment opportunities when properly capitalized.

The statement reflects growing pressure on Ghana’s government to address youth unemployment through industrial revitalization. The shea processing revival aligns with national policies aimed at reducing raw export dependency and increasing domestic value addition.

Union leaders emphasized that worker commitment remains essential for sustaining industrial recovery efforts. They called on employees across various sectors to demonstrate responsibility in their workplaces, noting that such dedication could help attract additional investment and expand employment opportunities.

The PBC Shea Factory’s reopening occurs as regional dynamics shift in West Africa’s shea industry. Ghana’s factory revival coincides with Nigeria imposing bans on raw shea nut exports as both countries pursue agricultural industrialization.

For Ghana’s northern regions, where shea production provides crucial income for rural communities, the factory’s return to operation represents potential economic transformation. However, the union’s measured optimism reflects awareness that sustainable success requires consistent government support and strategic planning.

ICU-Ghana concluded its statement by expressing hope that the PBC Shea Factory revival would serve as a model for supporting other struggling industrial ventures, particularly within Ghana’s cocoa sector.