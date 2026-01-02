Ghana Judiciary 2025: Year of Tumultuous Legal Battles

Ghana’s judiciary experienced its most turbulent year since independence in 2025, marked by the historic suspension of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, high-profile corruption prosecutions totaling billions of cedis, and intensified crackdowns on illegal mining that brought more than 1,500 arrests.

President John Dramani Mahama suspended Chief Justice Torkornoo in April 2025 following three misconduct petitions, marking the first time in Ghana’s 68-year history that a sitting chief justice faced removal proceedings. The Supreme Court upheld the suspension in May 2025, triggering a constitutional crisis that divided legal opinion and sparked debates about judicial independence.

Torkornoo challenged her suspension, filing applications in Ghana’s Supreme Court and later taking her case to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court in Abuja on July 4, alleging human rights violations. She argued that her removal without final determination impaired her constitutional right to serve. Acting Chief Justice Justice Baffoe Bonnie assumed leadership as the committee investigating the allegations continued closed hearings.

The judiciary processed seven major corruption cases under President Mahama’s Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL) initiative, which identified 36 high-profile cases involving an estimated $20.49 billion in leakages. Former Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta faced 78 charges related to Strategic Mobilisation Ghana Limited (SML) revenue contracts allegedly causing GH¢1.4 billion in losses. The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) filed charges against Ofori Atta and seven others, including former Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) officials, in November 2025, with extradition proceedings pending in United States federal courts.

Former National Signals Bureau Director General Kwabena Adu Boahene, his wife Angela Adjei Boateng, and associates confronted prosecution for a GH¢49 million cybersecurity procurement scandal involving embezzlement and money laundering charges. The National Service Scheme ghost names scandal emerged as investigators uncovered systematic fraud in payroll systems.

The Cecilia Dapaah case continued generating controversy throughout 2025. The former Sanitation Minister testified in court in March, claiming $53,000 worth of jewelry was stolen alongside cash allegedly taken by domestic workers. However, the OSP discontinued its corruption investigation and transferred the case to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) in May after nearly seven months of investigation alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) found no direct evidence of corruption, though strong indications of money laundering emerged.

OSP officials revealed Ghana’s lack of unexplained wealth orders hindered prosecution, as the burden of proof remained on prosecutors rather than suspects to explain asset sources. The case remains with EOCO as of November 2025, with public trust in anti-corruption institutions suffering according to Transparency International Ghana.

Galamsey prosecutions intensified dramatically in 2025 after the previous administration managed only 4% conviction rates despite 845 arrests in 2023 and 2024. Attorney General Dominic Ayine revealed approximately 600 illegal miners face prosecution across 65 dockets in October 2025, while the Lands Ministry reported more than 1,500 arrests since January, including 60 Chinese nationals.

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) conducted nationwide raids seizing over 1,000 excavators, with specialized courts designated to handle environmental crimes. In June, taskforce operations across Eastern, Central and Western Regions uncovered a Chinese-led syndicate operating across multiple districts, resulting in 11 Chinese nationals arrested and 32 excavators confiscated. The government destroyed makeshift structures and mining equipment polluting rivers including the Birim and Pra.

Acting Chief Justice Baffoe Bonnie urged judges in October to take galamsey prosecutions seriously, addressing public perception that environmental sentences were too lenient or inconsistently applied. Three High Court judges received assignments to specialized environmental courts expected to begin operations in early 2026, designed to handle increasing illegal mining, environmental degradation and drug-related cases.

The judiciary launched modernization initiatives including the LEADing Justice Initiative, which issued 12 practice directions and administrative guidelines covering court-connected alternative dispute resolution. A pilot Court Shift System enabled selected Accra courts to hold morning and evening sessions, reducing case backlogs without requiring new infrastructure. Eight courts participated in the initiative supporting digitization, virtual hearings and increased sittings.

Challenges persisted throughout 2025, with Association of Magistrates and Judges members lamenting delayed allowances, unpaid medical bills, and lack of official vehicles. The judiciary emphasized technology adoption while maintaining independence from political, commercial and social pressures amid intense public scrutiny of major cases.

The year demonstrated Ghana’s commitment to accountability while exposing structural vulnerabilities in governance and anti-corruption frameworks that enabled financial misconduct. Legal experts called for comprehensive reforms including unexplained wealth legislation to strengthen prosecution capabilities.