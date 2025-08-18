Ghana Journalists’ Body Publishes Voter List for Disputed Election Rerun

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has published the official list of members eligible to vote in the rerun of its Ashanti Regional elections.

Thirty-one journalists from various media houses are cleared to participate in the August 22nd poll. This rerun follows significant disputes and procedural issues that disrupted the initial election process.

The Association stated that releasing the names publicly aims to ensure full transparency and fairness this time. It allows members to verify the voter roll and addresses previous concerns about the legitimacy of the process.

This regional contest is drawing intense scrutiny across Ghana’s media landscape. Many remember the tensions and disagreements that clouded the first attempt to elect regional leaders. The GJA likely hopes this transparent step will restore confidence and lead to a smooth, credible election next week.