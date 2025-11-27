Ghana Joins Regional Outcry as Coup Disrupts Guinea-Bissau’s Electoral Process

Ghana has added its voice to growing regional condemnation of the sudden military takeover in Guinea-Bissau, describing the development as a grave assault on democratic norms in West Africa.

A press statement from Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, November 26, 2025, expressed “profound concern” over the coup carried out by elements of the Guinea-Bissau military. The action occurred barely three days after the country held presidential and legislative elections, which observers had largely described as peaceful.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said the coup has derailed the electoral process and halted the highly anticipated release of official results originally scheduled for November 27. Ghana emphasised that the people of Guinea-Bissau deserved to have their choices respected and cautioned the military against further undermining the democratic mandate of voters.

Accentuating the importance of stability, Ghana urged all political actors to channel disputes through legal and constitutionally recognised avenues instead of resorting to force. The government also demanded an immediate return to constitutional governance and called for the protection of civilians and foreign nationals.

Particular concern was directed toward the ECOWAS Election Observation Mission currently deployed in the country. Ghana insisted that the safety, freedom of movement, and operational independence of the observers must be assured.

The statement concluded with a renewed pledge of Ghana’s support for ECOWAS and the African Union as both organisations work to formulate a coordinated response to the crisis, reinforcing longstanding regional commitments to democracy, good governance, and constitutional order.