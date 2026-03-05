Ghana Joins Next Phase of Global Inclusive Data Drive

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu has announced Ghana’s participation in the second phase of the Make Inclusive Data the Norm initiative, an international programme designed to embed inclusive development data into national statistical systems and government planning processes.

Dr. Iddrisu made the announcement during the 57th session of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC), which took place at UN Headquarters in New York from March 3 to 6, 2026, under the theme “Better Data, Better Lives.” Governments and development organisations used the session to assess progress made under the programme’s first phase and set priorities for the next stage.

The initiative is coordinated by the Global Partnership for Sustainable Development Data with support from APC-Colombia, and focuses on improving how countries collect and use data on marginalised populations often left out of official statistics.

FGM Data Work Anchors Phase One

During the first phase, Ghana concentrated on strengthening data related to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), a core target under Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5.3, which calls for the elimination of harmful practices against women and girls. Dr. Iddrisu said the country expanded mobile technology-based data collection and worked with civil society organisations and community leaders to improve both coverage and data quality in affected communities. He said the improved data has helped authorities design more targeted interventions in areas where the practice remains prevalent.

Wider Integration Planned for Phase Two

Under the second phase, Ghana plans to deepen the integration of inclusive data across government ministries and expand its use in national policy planning. Strengthening collaboration between official statistical institutions, community groups and civil society will be a central focus.

“Inclusive data must go beyond a project and become the foundation of how national data systems operate,” Dr. Iddrisu said.

Nigeria and Senegal are joining the programme in this phase, widening a network that originally brought together Ghana, Colombia and Kenya. Dr. Iddrisu said Ghana plans to present its progress at the Data Festival scheduled for Kenya in June, where participating countries will exchange lessons on how improved data systems can shape social policy.