Ghana Joins Global Wave of Government Support for Struggling Lithium Sectors

Ghana is negotiating revised lease terms for the Ewoyaa Lithium Project as part of a global pattern where governments support lithium sectors through dramatic price volatility, with natural resource governance expert Steve Manteaw noting the country’s actions align with support packages from Australia, Argentina, United States and Germany.

The price of lithium on the world market has witnessed extreme volatility threatening sector sustainability. The mineral that soared to record highs in late 2022 has seen sharp and prolonged decline for most of 2023 and 2024, with battery grade lithium carbonate in China surging over 150 percent to hit all time highs of 80,000 to 81,000 dollars per metric ton by November to December 2022.

Market prices declined sharply in 2023 as global supply expanded and electric vehicle sales growth slowed, with prices plunging to about 17,000 dollars per ton by November 2023, representing roughly 70 percent drop from the previous year’s peak. The dip extended into 2024 with oversupply pushing prices down further to around 9,000 to 9,700 dollars per ton in early 2025.

By mid 2025, market sentiment turned bullish as inventories fell, demand strengthened and regulations tightened. Lithium carbonate futures in China rose past 92,000 yuan per tonne in November 2025, the highest in 17 months, on recovering outlook for battery infrastructure demand. As of December 17, 2025, lithium rose to 97,050 yuan per ton, up 1.25 percent from the previous day.

Lithium carbonate spot prices in China climbed dramatically from 8,259 dollars per tonne on June 23, 2025 to 13,003 dollars per tonne on November 26, 2025, a rise of 57 percent over five months. Forecasts point to possible further gains if supply deficits emerge, with some analysts predicting prices could reach 28,000 dollars per ton by 2026.

With this dip in prices, many countries producing lithium over the period deployed several measures to keep sectors afloat. The dramatic collapse of prices for governments means revenue loss, for companies means losses, and for workers possible loss of jobs and income.

Manteaw compiled various actions by governments to sustain the sector. The government of Western Australia announced a 150 million Australian dollars, approximately 99 million US dollars, Lithium Industry Support Program in November 2024 to assist struggling miners. This package includes a 50 million dollar loan facility to provide temporary financial relief to under pressure companies.

The state further announced temporary waivers for government fees such as port charges and mining tenement fees for up to 24 months for qualifying operations. These targeted measures aim to prevent mine closures and job losses while the market stabilizes.

Argentina announced a new scheme dubbed Large Investment Incentive Scheme to attract large scale investments in the sector. The scheme outlines packages and incentives to ensure it attracts needed capital investment not only in lithium but also in copper mining to keep sectors running. The government is using its new Large Investment Incentive Scheme as part of a major economic reform bill to attract large scale capital investments including for lithium and copper mining, Manteaw noted.

Ghana has been in negotiations with Atlantic Lithium, the company developing the Ewoyaa project, which requested revision of lease terms including a potential reduction in the royalty rate to ensure the project remains viable after the price collapse. The government is considering a revised proposal with a potential new sliding scale royalty system to balance national interest with project viability.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah held consultations with civil society organizations in mid December to strengthen documentation of a new agreement between government and Barari DV, the local subsidiary of Atlantic Lithium. Participants made inputs on Ghana’s royalty stakes, equity allocation, environmental protection and community development concerns.

Manteaw thanked the minister for creating an enabling environment to deepen stakeholder engagement in management of Ghana’s natural resources. The original agreement signed in October 2023 secured 19 percent equity stake for Ghana comprising 13 percent free carried interest and additional 6 percent through Minerals Income Investment Fund, along with 10 percent royalty rate.

However, the project remains unratified by Parliament two years after the initial agreement as market conditions deteriorated. Manteaw previously warned that political back and forth over the lithium deal sends wrong signal to international investors, with delays in ratification compounded by fiscal disputes risking portrayal of Ghana as hostile investment environment.

The United States and Germany have shown support for domestic projects. The US government took a 5 percent stake in the Thacker Pass project in late 2025, part of efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese lithium refining and rival major producers in Australia and Chile. Once operational, Phase 1 of Thacker Pass will produce 40,000 metric tons of battery grade lithium carbonate annually, enough to power roughly 800,000 electric vehicles.

Germany granted Vulcan Energy Resources 104 million euros to advance domestic lithium output, signaling strong policy support amid market volatility. The funding demonstrates European commitment to developing local lithium supply chains and reducing dependence on imports from Asia and South America.

These measures demonstrate recognition by governments of lithium’s strategic importance for the global energy transition and desire to support domestic industries through market downturns, Manteaw concluded. The resource governance expert emphasized that various incentives from lithium producing countries across the world are not out of the blue but recognition of a sector that is distressed and needs support.

Top lithium consumer China stated it would double electric vehicle charging capacity to 180 gigawatts by 2027, supporting lithium rich energy storage systems with compensation mechanisms for power storage infrastructure. Output of new energy vehicles in China rose 33.1 percent in the first ten months of 2025, with October sales reflecting 51.6 percent market share, the first majority for new energy vehicles on record.

Major producer Ganfeng signaled they expect lithium demand to grow by 30 percent in 2026. On the supply front, Chinese battery giant CATL suspended operations at its Jianxiawo lepidolite mine following August 9 expiration of the mine’s operating permit, removing about 65,000 metric tons of lithium carbonate equivalent, roughly 6 percent of global supply, from the market.

The shutdown contributed to tightening supply and price recovery in second half of 2025. CATL confirmed it was seeking extension but provided no timeline for restarting production, with the halt expected to last at least three months. Beijing later approved restart of activity at the Jiangxi mine enabling operations responsible for 3 percent of global supply to resume.

Producers in Australia and China announced production cuts and delayed projects to stem price declines earlier in 2025. Arcadium Lithium planned to put its Mt Cattlin operation in Western Australia into care and maintenance from mid 2025. High cost operations faced particular pressure as prices fell below production costs for many miners.

Global electric vehicle sales climbed past 17 million units in 2024 and are projected to top 20 million units in 2025, yet 22 percent surge in mine supply in 2024 outpaced demand, pushing prices lower and allowing oversupply to persist. The imbalance between production capacity and actual demand created sustained downward pressure on lithium prices through 2023 and 2024.

Market analysts remain divided on near term outlook. Fastmarkets expects continued price instability in near term with potential for further corrections unless meaningful supply disruptions materialize. However, longer term fundamentals remain supportive as electric vehicle adoption accelerates and energy storage demand grows.

BloombergNEF forecasts annual storage installations to rise at compound rate exceeding 30 percent in second half of the decade. Global grid scale battery deployments exceeded 90 gigawatt hours in 2024, with costs for lithium based systems expected to fall up to 40 percent by 2030.

The strategic importance of lithium for energy transition explains why governments intervene to support producers during price downturns. Unlike many commodities, lithium plays critical role in electrification of transportation and renewable energy storage, making supply security a national priority for major economies pursuing decarbonization goals.

For Ghana, the Ewoyaa project represents potential entry into global lithium market at challenging moment. The country must balance attracting investment with maximizing returns for citizens while navigating volatile prices and competing against established producers in Australia, Chile, Argentina and China.

Manteaw cautioned Ghanaians against overstating lithium’s economic significance compared to gold sector, noting that even Zimbabwe, Africa’s leading lithium producer, earns maximum of about 400 million dollars annually from lithium while Ghana’s gold sector brought in more than 2 billion dollars last year.

The revised agreement under negotiation seeks to make the project viable at current price levels while ensuring Ghana receives fair value from its resources. The sliding scale royalty system under consideration would adjust payments based on lithium prices, protecting company viability during downturns while capturing upside when markets recover.

As lithium markets stabilize and demand outlook improves heading into 2026, timing of Ghana’s entry becomes increasingly important. Delays risk missing favorable market conditions while premature commitments at unfavorable terms could lock in disadvantageous arrangements for years. The government faces delicate balancing act between moving quickly enough to capture opportunities while ensuring terms adequately protect national interests.

The global pattern of government support for lithium sectors demonstrates both the mineral’s strategic value and the challenges facing producers navigating volatile markets. Whether through direct financial assistance, tax incentives, fee waivers or revised fiscal terms, governments recognize that maintaining domestic lithium production capacity serves long term economic and strategic interests despite short term price pressures.