Ghana Joins Global Green Building Network

Green Building Alliance Ghana (GBA Ghana) has become part of the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC) network, positioning the country among 80 councils operating across more than 75 nations committed to sustainable construction.

The membership connects Ghana to a global platform focused on advancing energy-efficient, healthy, and equitable buildings adapted to local needs. GBA Ghana now participates in the Africa Regional Network, addressing the continent’s unprecedented urban expansion. Africa’s population is projected to grow by over 1.1 billion people by 2050, requiring construction of nearly 80% of future buildings during this period.

“Joining the World Green Building Council network is a major step for Ghana’s built environment,” said Cyril Nii Ayitey Tetteh, President of GBA Ghana. “This membership strengthens our ability to mobilise industry stakeholders, influence policy, and deliver locally appropriate solutions that support climate action, economic growth, and improved quality of life for communities across Ghana.”

The alliance, established in 2025 as a non-profit, member-led organisation, advocates for sustainable construction practices through capacity building, policy engagement, and industry collaboration. Its work aligns with the Africa Manifesto for Sustainable Cities and the Built Environment, which guides development toward resilient urban spaces.

GBA Ghana’s recognition within the WorldGBC network enables access to international expertise, research, and best practices in green building. The organisation aims to accelerate Ghana’s transition toward net-zero emissions buildings while maintaining focus on resilience and inclusivity.

The alliance works with government institutions, construction professionals, property developers, academic institutions, and civil society organisations. Through education programs, partnerships, and knowledge sharing initiatives, it seeks to transform how buildings are designed, constructed, and operated throughout Ghana.

This development comes as African nations increasingly prioritise sustainable urban planning to accommodate rapid population growth. The membership provides Ghana with resources and technical support to implement building standards that reduce environmental impact while improving living conditions.

GBA Ghana’s participation in the global network represents a commitment to reshaping the country’s construction sector through evidence-based practices and collaborative action across multiple stakeholder groups.