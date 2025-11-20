Ghana Joins Global Digital Leaders at Baku Conference

Ghana’s Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations is participating in the World Telecommunication Development Conference (WTDC) 2025, a gathering expected to shape international digital policy for the next four years.

The conference opened November 17 in Baku, Azerbaijan, and runs through November 28 under the theme “Universal, meaningful, and affordable connectivity for an inclusive and sustainable digital future.” The event brings together governments, policymakers, and technology leaders to advance digital connectivity and foster meaningful digital inclusion.

Ghana’s delegation includes representatives from the National Information Technology Agency, Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications, the Cyber Security Authority, and the National Communications Authority. The country’s presence underscores its ambition to strengthen its leadership position in international telecommunications and support its bid for a seat on the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council.

The ITU organizes the development conference every four years as its primary platform for addressing digital access gaps in developing nations. More than 1,500 participants, including over 65 ministers and senior government representatives, are expected to take part in the discussions. This year marks the first time a Commonwealth of Independent States country has hosted the event, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s growing regional technology leadership.

Conference sessions focus on cybersecurity, digital inclusion, information and communication technology applications, innovation, telecommunications regulation, and statistical indicators. Participants will explore practical methods to enhance digital ecosystems, promote safe online environments, and strengthen global cooperation across the sector.

For Ghana, the gathering offers opportunities beyond diplomatic representation. The conference grants access to international expertise, advanced technologies, and innovative solutions that can accelerate Ghana’s digitalization agenda. Officials view the event as a platform to negotiate agreements with development partners and industry players while identifying collaboration possibilities.

The Ministry says participation allows Ghana to showcase progress in digital transformation while learning from other nations’ experiences. The country aims to align its national strategies with international best practices and ensure its priorities influence future ITU programs during the 2026 to 2029 cycle.

One of the key outcomes of WTDC 2025 will be the adoption of a new Declaration and Action Plan that will shape global digital development initiatives for the 2026 to 2029 period. These documents will guide investments and cooperation in telecommunications across member states, with particular attention to capacity building, climate change resilience, and emerging technology applications.

ITU estimates that about 2.6 billion people around the world lack access to the Internet. The conference emphasizes digital development needs of least developed countries, landlocked developing countries, and small island developing states, where geographic and economic barriers limit connectivity expansion.

Ghana’s involvement extends to committee work drafting resolutions and refining strategic priorities. The country participates in discussions about universal access, inclusion of vulnerable populations, digital skills development, and infrastructure resilience. These topics directly relate to Ghana’s domestic efforts to expand broadband coverage and strengthen regulatory frameworks.

Ministry officials indicated the conference supports ongoing government efforts to ensure digital tools remain accessible and affordable to citizens. They characterized participation as part of broader commitments to using digital technologies for economic growth, improved governance, and enhanced quality of life.

Beyond formal sessions, the event facilitates networking through diplomatic breakfasts, lunches, and dinners hosted by participating countries and technology organizations. These informal gatherings enable delegates to form technical, financial, and regulatory partnerships that may yield collaborative projects in coming years.

Ghana positions itself to benefit from new partnerships and programs emerging from conference outcomes. The Ministry emphasized that securing influence on global telecommunications agendas while attracting support for domestic digital innovation remains central to the country’s participation strategy.

The conference culminates with adoption of strategic and action plans that will direct how global stakeholders collaborate to achieve universal, affordable, and sustainable connectivity. Ghana’s engagement ensures its national development objectives align with international frameworks guiding the next phase of global digital transformation.