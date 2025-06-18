Ghana Issues Arrest Warrants for Four Citizens Sought by United States

Ghana’s Interior Minister, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has ordered the arrest of four Ghanaian nationals—Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare—following an extradition request from the United States government.

The individuals, believed to be residing in Ghana, are wanted by U.S. authorities for undisclosed charges.

The directive, issued in an official letter dated March 18, 2025, cites Section 7(1) of Ghana’s Extradition Act, 1960, as the legal basis for the action. The request was formally submitted through diplomatic channels via Ghana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration. The letter, addressed to an Accra District Court magistrate, confirms that the U.S. request has met the necessary legal requirements, paving the way for arrest warrants to be issued.

“It is hereby signified that a requisition has been made to me as aforesaid and you are hereby required in accordance with the provision of Section 7(1) of the Extradition Act, 1960 (Act 22) to issue a warrant for the apprehension,” the minister’s letter stated.

The move underscores Ghana’s commitment to international legal cooperation, though the specific allegations against the individuals remain unclear. The case marks one of the first major extradition proceedings under the new administration, testing the country’s adherence to global justice mechanisms while balancing domestic legal scrutiny.