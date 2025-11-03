Ghana is losing hundreds of millions of cedis in revenue each week due to smuggling activities – FABAG reveals

The Food and Beverages Association of Ghana (FABAG) has urgently called on government to address the rampant smuggling across the country boarders which is causing the nation to lose a whopping sum of hundreds of millions of cedis every week.

According to FABAG, this illicit and smuggling activities in a month have cause the nation to lose billions of cedis in revenue while businesses grapple with rising operational costs and huge taxation as smugglers operates freely and flood the market with untaxed and often substandard goods.

These worrying developments was contained in a press release issued by the Association challenging the Finance Ministry and all relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action against these activities at both official and unofficial entry points across the country.

“This massive revenue drain threatens the stability of the economy, diminishes investor confidence, erodes the local cedis and jeopardizes employment within the manufacturing and the distribution sectors” the release stated.

It further said essential commodities such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, alcoholic beverages, and textiles are being extensively smuggled into the country, adding that the illicit trade does not only undermines local industries but deprives government of vital tax revenues which is hampering national development

It is worrying that businesses are subjects to rigorous tax regimes and levies while smugglers activities are unchecked” it said, indicating that the situation is a clear case of a double tragedy.

FABAG therefore appeal to government agencies particularly the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority [GRA], Ministry of Trade and Industry, National Security agencies to intensify enforcement efforts to scale up surveillance technology and foster strong collaboration with borders communities to check smuggling activities.

“Government cannot afford to lose the needed revenues and shift the burden on the citizens and businesses with a high electricity and water tariffs,” the Association said and however urged the Finance Ministry to review the current import regime as it prepares to present the 2026 budget statement.

Report by Ben LARYEA