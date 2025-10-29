Ghana Investment Promotion Centre Opens Volta Region Office

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre has opened a new office in Ho to strengthen investment promotion in the Volta and Oti Regions, with officials expressing confidence it will boost regional economic growth.

The Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has established a new office in Ho, Volta Region, to foster regional collaboration and strengthen investment promotion efforts. The facility will serve both the Volta and Oti Regions, with dedicated officers leading stakeholder engagements and facilitating strategic investments.

Minister of State for Climate Change and Sustainability Issifu Seidu opened the office and commended GIPC for expanding its presence across Ghana and building closer relations with local stakeholders. He expressed confidence that the office opening represents a step toward boosting investment portfolios in the Volta and Oti Regions and encouraged similar initiatives nationwide.

GIPC Chief Executive Officer Simon Madjie noted that the new regional office reflects the Centre’s renewed focus on decentralising investment promotion to ensure all parts of Ghana benefit from economic growth. He emphasized that proximity to investors and local enterprises enables GIPC to better understand regional dynamics, identify unique opportunities, and provide real-time support to both domestic and foreign investors.

According to Madjie, the Ho office will serve as a strategic coordination hub for regional investment facilitation, information sharing, and aftercare services.

Speaking on behalf of Togbe Afede XIV, Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II, president of Takla Traditional Council, assured GIPC that traditional leaders are committed to working with the Centre for a prosperous future for the region. “The traditional leaders are committed to working with the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre for a prosperous future for the region,” he said. He urged investors to take advantage of opportunities in the Volta and Oti Regions.

Volta Regional Minister James Gunu reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring the region benefits from the Centre’s opening for accelerated development and job creation.