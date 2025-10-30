Ghana Investigates Patient Data Security in Health Tech System

The Data Protection Commission has initiated a full investigation into how patient information is being handled within a health technology system previously managed by LightWave eHealthCare Solutions. The probe focuses on the National Electronic Medical Records and Patient Management System under its old contract with the Ministry of Health.

A official statement from the commission confirmed the inquiry will assess compliance with the Data Protection Act of 2012. The investigation specifically aims to verify that personal health data is being processed lawfully and stored securely while protecting individual privacy rights.

The Data Protection Commission is collaborating with the Ministry of Health, the Cyber Security Authority, and the National Information Technology Agency to conduct this review. Together, they will examine how the affected data is currently stored and managed while ensuring all procedures follow established legal frameworks.

Key aspects of the investigation include reviewing data storage practices, assessing security compliance with national laws, and confirming that the rights of patients are fully protected. The commission plans to engage all relevant stakeholders, including LightWave eHealthCare Solutions and associated service partners.

“The Commission assures the public that the investigation will be conducted objectively and in accordance with due process,” the official statement noted. It emphasized the agency’s commitment to maintaining public trust in Ghana’s evolving digital health infrastructure.

This move reflects the commission’s broader mission to enforce data privacy standards and strengthen accountability across Ghana’s digital services landscape. The outcome of the investigation is anticipated to influence how health data is managed in future government technology contracts.