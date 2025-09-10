Ghana Investigates Alleged Fugitive’s Citizenship Fraud Scheme

Ghana’s Criminal Investigations Department is investigating allegations that an Indian national facing fraud charges in her home country fraudulently obtained Ghanaian citizenship and used it to conduct international business schemes.

Niharika Handa, also known as Niharika Gautam, was declared a “Proclaimed Offender” by the Delhi District Court on August 3, 2021, according to court records. Despite allegedly fleeing India in 2021 to evade 14 non-bailable arrest warrants, Handa reportedly acquired Ghanaian citizenship in 2022 alongside her son, Punar Vasu Handa, without meeting the mandatory seven-year residency requirement.

The case has raised serious questions about Ghana’s citizenship vetting processes and highlights concerns about the country being used as a haven for international fugitives. Documents reportedly show discrepancies between Handa’s Indian and Ghanaian identity papers, including altered birth dates.

Local business partners allege that Handa used her newly acquired Ghanaian status to establish credibility in Ghana’s business community. She reportedly co-founded Gold Crest Refinery with technology entrepreneur Amar Deep Singh Hari, who later accused her of diverting millions of dollars from the company before leaving the country.

The allegations follow a pattern of establishing residence in elite communities, building business networks through social events, and leveraging partnerships to attract investment before relocating, according to investigators familiar with the case.

Company registry filings in the United Kingdom list Handa as director of multiple firms under various name variations, suggesting the use of Ghanaian identity documents to expand operations internationally. Reports indicate she obtained visas to several countries including the UK, UAE, and Schengen zone nations using her Ghanaian passport.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has confirmed the matter is under active investigation. National Security officers reportedly conducted raids related to counter-allegations made by Handa and her son, though investigators found no evidence supporting their claims.

Ghana’s citizenship laws require seven years of continuous residence and comprehensive background checks before naturalization. The alleged circumvention of these requirements has prompted concerns about potential vulnerabilities in the system.

International security experts warn that individuals operating across multiple jurisdictions present heightened risks to unsuspecting business partners and investors. The case demonstrates how fraudulent identity documents can facilitate cross-border criminal enterprises.

A senior security source emphasized the broader implications, noting that citizenship represents the state’s protection and that fraudulent acquisition damages Ghana’s international reputation.

The investigation comes amid growing scrutiny of Ghana’s immigration and citizenship processes following several high-profile cases involving foreign nationals allegedly using the country as a base for international fraud schemes.

Handa’s son is also reportedly facing legal proceedings in India and Dubai, with both individuals allegedly following similar patterns of establishing temporary residence before relocating when investigations begin.

The case highlights the challenges facing African nations in balancing economic openness with security concerns as they seek foreign investment while preventing abuse of their systems by international criminals.

Ghana’s authorities have not announced charges but continue investigating the circumstances surrounding the alleged fraudulent citizenship acquisition and subsequent business activities.

The investigation’s outcome could influence future citizenship policy reforms and screening procedures for foreign nationals seeking Ghanaian nationality, particularly those from countries with outstanding legal issues.