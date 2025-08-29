Ghana introduces new electronic waste recycling standards with German support

Ghana has launched updated standards for electronic waste management as authorities seek to address environmental and health risks from poor disposal practices.

The Environmental Protection Agency partnered with German Development Cooperation to establish new requirements for companies handling electronic waste.

Training sessions held from August 12 to 15 introduced domestic recycling companies to requirements under the 2025 Environmental Protection Act 1124. The capacity-building initiative also presented Standard Operating Procedures for environmentally sound e-waste recycling while gathering industry feedback.

Ghana imports significant quantities of used electronics that support digitalization and technological advancement. However, the country struggles with managing complex waste generated when devices reach end-of-life stages.

Harmful practices including cable burning, plastic dumping, and improper disposal of hazardous components have created serious environmental and health threats. These issues prompted government action to establish comprehensive recycling standards.

The Ministry of Environment, Science and Technology worked with EPA and German partners to finalize 22 Standard Operating Procedures. Development took three years with input from international experts and local regulators.

The procedures outline processes for cable shredding and stripping, compliant facility operations, and safe handling of toxic components like batteries. Companies must follow these guidelines to pass mandatory compliance inspections.

Larry Kotoe, EPA Project Coordinator, said the standards enable companies to meet compliance requirements while improving environmental protections. “It will strengthen protections while supporting the development of a more structured and professionalised e-waste management ecosystem in Ghana,” he stated.

Frank Acheampong, GIZ Ghana Waste Management Specialist, emphasized shared vision between German and Ghanaian partners. “The German Development Cooperation and the Government of Ghana have long shared a vision for the future of e-waste management,” he said.

The E-Waste Project receives funding from the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development. Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit implements the initiative alongside Ghana’s environment ministry and EPA.

Electronic waste management represents a growing challenge across developing countries as technology adoption increases. Ghana’s new standards aim to create sustainable recycling practices while supporting continued electronics access.

The collaboration demonstrates international partnership approaches to environmental challenges affecting multiple countries. German technical expertise combines with local knowledge to develop practical solutions for Ghana’s specific context.

Industry participants will need time to adapt operations to meet new requirements. The training sessions provide foundation knowledge while companies adjust facilities and processes to comply with updated standards.