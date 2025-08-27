Ghana International Bank Honours Cocoa Executive with Inaugural Award

Ghana International Bank presented its first “Trader of the Year” award to Edmund Poku, Chief Executive Officer of Niche Cocoa Industry Ltd., recognizing his leadership in transforming African commodity processing.

The ceremony took place at the closing of CNVERGE ’25 in London on August 20.

Poku built Niche Cocoa from a startup in 2011 into Ghana’s largest fully integrated cocoa processing company. The firm now processes over 600,000 metric tons annually and generates approximately $120 million in revenue while employing more than 400 workers directly.

The company sources cocoa beans from roughly 30,000 farmers across Ghana, creating an extensive supply network that supports rural communities. This farmer engagement model demonstrates how industrial development can create inclusive economic growth beyond urban manufacturing centers.

Dean Adansi, GHIB’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the award’s focus on African value addition. He highlighted how sophisticated trade finance solutions enable transformative businesses to compete successfully in global markets while delivering tangible benefits to the continent.

Poku dedicated the recognition to Ghana’s broader cocoa value chain during his acceptance speech. He credited farmers, workers, and partners for making it possible for African businesses to compete at the highest levels of international trade.

The award comes during challenging times for West African cocoa production. The region supplies nearly two-thirds of the world’s annual 6 million tonnes of cocoa beans, yet faces supply constraints from aging plantations, diseases, and extreme weather conditions.

Despite production challenges, the global cocoa and chocolate market reached $48.19 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow to $79.37 billion by 2033 at a 5.7% annual rate. This growth trajectory underscores opportunities for value-addition initiatives in producing countries.

Niche Cocoa processes raw beans into cocoa liquor, butter, powder, and finished chocolate products for international markets. The company earned Ghana’s “Exporter of the Year” award for three consecutive years from 2013 to 2015, demonstrating sustained export excellence.

In October 2022, the company achieved a significant milestone by opening its first United States manufacturing facility in Franklin, Wisconsin. This expansion represents one of the largest African greenfield investments in the U.S. food and beverage sector.

Poku’s background spans international finance and African industrial development. Before founding Niche Cocoa, he worked as a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers and investment banker at Goldman Sachs, advising on high-value transactions and market strategies.

The African Export-Import Bank reports that West Africa captures only $10 billion of the global cocoa industry’s $200 billion annual value. This disparity highlights substantial potential for increased processing and value addition within producing countries.

GHIB established the annual award to recognize excellence in African trade banking while providing role models for market development. The bank specializes in trade finance solutions including letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and supply chain financing across multiple markets.

The partnership between GHIB and Niche Cocoa illustrates how sophisticated financial services support complex international operations. Integrated business models spanning from farmer engagement to finished product distribution require coordinated banking solutions at each operational stage.

Ghana International Bank operates as “Africa’s Global Bank” with headquarters in London and operations in Ghana, Gambia, and Guinea. The institution provides banking services designed to support African economic development and global market integration.

The recognition ceremony featured GHIB’s complete senior leadership team, with Chief Banking Officer Richard Agbenu moderating the presentation. The formal proceedings included a comprehensive citation reading and ceremonial presentation.