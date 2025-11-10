Ghana Intensifies Regional Cooperation Against Human Trafficking

Commissioner of Police Lydia Yaako Donkor has disclosed that Ghana recently engaged Nigeria in high level discussions to strengthen cross border efforts against human trafficking and cybercrime.

COP Donkor, who serves as Director General of Ghana’s Criminal Investigations Department (CID), indicated that the discussions focused on coordinating operations and intelligence sharing between the two West African nations. The engagement reportedly took place in early November 2025, though specific details about meeting participants and formal agreements remain limited in public records.

The move comes as both countries grapple with escalating human trafficking networks that increasingly exploit victims through cybercrime operations. Ghana has conducted multiple rescue operations throughout 2025, with authorities retrieving 60 trafficking victims in September alone, according to statements from COP Donkor at earlier press briefings.

Ghana’s collaboration with Nigeria builds on broader regional security partnerships. In August 2025, joint operations between Ghanaian and Nigerian authorities resulted in the arrest of eight suspects and rescue of 29 victims linked to trafficking networks operating between the two countries. Nigerian authorities have reported rescuing 231 victims from Ghana during 2025, highlighting the scale of cross border trafficking.

COP Donkor has previously emphasized that trafficking syndicates now employ sophisticated methods, transiting victims through multiple countries to evade detection. Many victims are lured with false promises of lucrative employment abroad, only to face exploitation in cybercrime operations or sexual servitude.

Ghana’s engagement follows COP Donkor’s election to the INTERPOL Africa Committee in August 2025, where she became the only woman serving on the committee. That position has strengthened Ghana’s profile in regional law enforcement cooperation and provided platforms for bilateral discussions on transnational crime.

The CID chief has consistently stressed the importance of regional partnerships in combating what she describes as an emerging crisis. In previous statements, she noted that trafficking networks have made Ghana and neighboring countries increasingly vulnerable to exploitation linked to cybercrime operations.

Both Ghana and Nigeria have increased enforcement efforts against trafficking in recent years. Ghana operates under the Anti Human Trafficking Act (Act 694), while Nigeria’s National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) leads federal efforts against trafficking crimes.

The two nations share extensive borders and significant population movement under Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) protocols, which facilitate free movement but also create opportunities for criminal exploitation. Authorities in both countries have identified the need for enhanced information sharing and coordinated prosecutions to effectively disrupt trafficking networks.

COP Donkor holds advanced qualifications in international and human rights law from the University of Leeds and brings nearly 25 years of legal experience to her role. She was appointed CID Director General in March 2025 and promoted to Commissioner of Police in July 2025.