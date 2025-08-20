Ghana Integrates AI and Robotics into Basic School Curriculum

In a significant shift toward modern education, Ghana is preparing to introduce artificial intelligence, robotics, and coding to its youngest students.

The Ministry of Education launched the Basic Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (BSTEM) project in Sunyani, marking a bold step to embed cutting-edge tech skills into the basic school curriculum.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu announced the move, highlighting a broader review of the educational curriculum aimed at ensuring Ghanaian children can compete globally. He urged teachers to make STEM learning engaging and relevant, preparing students to become innovators rather than just consumers of technology.

The initiative is a collaboration between the government and Itec Global, a UK-based education provider. It builds on a successful pilot program that reached 100 schools, trained 200 teachers, and involved 50 trainers. According to Itec representative Cressy Godding, the pilot demonstrated how hands-on STEM learning can spark curiosity and creativity from an early age.

The project will supply schools with modern equipment and provide specialized training for teachers to ensure effective delivery. An exhibition at the launch event offered a glimpse of the science and technology tools that will soon enter classrooms.

This effort signals Ghana’s commitment to building a future-ready workforce through education reform, equipping the next generation with skills critical for innovation and national development.