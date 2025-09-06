Ghana Insurance Students Win ESG Excellence Awards

Five outstanding tertiary students have been recognized for their innovative approaches to sustainable insurance development at the prestigious CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards in Accra, marking a significant milestone in Ghana’s effort to nurture future insurance professionals.

The Association of Young Insurance Professionals (YIPS) Ghana, under the auspices of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), honored the exceptional students for their insightful submissions in the Second Edition of the Tertiary Essay Competition, held during the awards ceremony at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City on August 30, 2025.

The competition challenged participants to examine how Environmental, Social, and Governance principles can drive inclusive insurance growth across Ghana and Africa. Students explored innovative ways to leverage ESG frameworks to expand insurance accessibility, demonstrating sophisticated understanding of sustainable finance principles.

Sowah Wendylove Naa Anyorkor emerged as the ultimate winner, receiving a plaque, GHC 1,500 cash prize, and a coveted National Service placement with the National Insurance Commission. The comprehensive prize package reflects the industry’s commitment to developing regulatory expertise among young professionals.

Annie-Zierra Anniwaa Korang Oduro secured first runner-up position, earning certification and National Service placement with Enterprise Life. Kentera Abongo Justice Junior from Accra College of Education claimed second runner-up honors with GHC 700 and internship opportunities at Hollard Life.

The remaining positions went to Audrey Awuradwoa Afriyie Opoku-Kani from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and Lawrencia Lamptey from University of Professional Studies, Accra. Both received certificates and National Service placements with StarLife Assurance, providing direct pathways into professional practice.

Competition organizers processed over 40 submissions from tertiary institutions nationwide, indicating growing student interest in insurance careers. The essays demonstrated sophisticated analysis of industry challenges and innovative solutions for expanding insurance penetration across African markets.

Lawrence Daniels, Country Director of YIPS Ghana, emphasized the organization’s mission to connect academic learning with industry practice. The recognition program represents strategic investment in Ghana’s insurance sector future, addressing critical skills gaps through targeted talent development.

The awards ceremony coincided with broader industry recognition events celebrating excellence across Ghana’s insurance landscape. Industry stakeholders gathered to acknowledge outstanding contributions to service delivery, customer care, and sector innovation during the comprehensive awards program.

This year’s ESG-focused theme reflects growing international emphasis on sustainable business practices within financial services. Students examined how environmental consciousness, social responsibility, and governance excellence can expand insurance accessibility for underserved populations across Africa.

The Tertiary Achiever Awards Initiative represents systematic efforts to promote insurance literacy among Ghana’s youth while inspiring career interest in the sector. By connecting academic excellence with professional opportunities, YIPS Ghana addresses industry workforce development needs through targeted educational engagement.

Winners will begin National Service placements with leading insurance companies, gaining practical experience while contributing to organizational objectives. The structured transition from academic achievement to professional practice exemplifies effective talent pipeline development within Ghana’s evolving insurance industry.