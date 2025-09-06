Ghana Insurance Leaders Honored at CIIG Excellence Awards

Ghana’s insurance industry celebrated outstanding achievement and professionalism as the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) hosted its 5th Insurance Excellence Awards, recognizing individuals and companies that have elevated industry standards.

The ceremony took place on August 30, 2025, at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Accra, bringing together leading industry players, distinguished professionals, and key stakeholders to honor contributions to innovation and service excellence.

This year’s awards emphasized professionalism, integrity, and excellence as core values driving public trust and sustainable growth in Ghana’s insurance sector. The recognition highlighted individuals and institutions that have raised benchmarks for service delivery, customer care, and industry innovation.

CIIG President Solomon Amah-Kai Lartey delivered a keynote address cautioning against questionable award schemes within the insurance space. He urged practitioners to prioritize genuine excellence over bought recognition, emphasizing that true industry advancement requires unwavering professionalism and integrity.

Lartey stressed that CIIG nomination represents a mark of honor, reflecting confidence in professional values, standards, and service to customers and society. His comments addressed growing concerns about the proliferation of commercial award schemes that may undermine professional recognition.

The awards ceremony recognized excellence across multiple categories, celebrating both individual achievements and institutional performance. Winners represented diverse segments of the insurance ecosystem, from underwriters and claims professionals to entire companies leading in corporate social responsibility and employee development.

Among the notable winners, Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong of Serene Insurance Company Limited received the Insurance Professional of the Year 2024 award, while Danny Anderson from Enterprise Insurance was named Young Insurance Professional of the Year 2024.

Beatrice Amarteifio of Provident Insurance Limited was honored as Professional Underwriter of the Year 2024, while Daniel Nunoo Otoo from Serene Insurance Company Limited earned recognition as Claims Professional of the Year 2024.

In the corporate categories, GLICO General Insurance won General Company of the Year 2024, while Enterprise Life Assurance Company took the Life Insurance Company of the Year award. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ghana Limited was recognized as the Most Promising Life Insurance Company of the Year 2024.

Enterprise Insurance demonstrated excellence beyond traditional metrics, winning both the Corporate Social Responsibility Company of the Year 2024 and having Danny Anderson recognized in the young professionals category, showcasing the company’s commitment to both community impact and talent development.

OLEA M&G Insurance Brokers earned recognition as Employee Development Company of the Year 2024, while Edward Mensah of Wood and Associates was named Broker of the Year 2024. The specialized categories saw GLICO Pensions Trustees win Pensions Provider of the Year, and GN Reinsurance Company take the Reinsurance Company of the Year award.

Metropolitan Health Insurance Ghana completed the winners’ list by securing the Health Insurance Company of the Year 2024 award, highlighting the growing importance of health insurance in Ghana’s healthcare landscape.

The CIIG commended all winners and nominees for their outstanding performance and contributions to industry growth. The recognition reflects the high professional standards that CIIG continues to uphold as Ghana’s premier insurance professional body.

The awards ceremony reinforced the insurance industry’s role in national economic development while setting benchmarks for future performance. As Ghana’s insurance sector continues expanding, the CIIG Excellence Awards serve as both recognition and motivation for continued professional excellence.