Ghana Insurance Executive Wins Top Underwriter Award

Beatrice Amarteifio of Provident Insurance Limited has been named Professional Underwriter of the Year 2024 at Ghana’s most prestigious insurance industry recognition event, highlighting excellence in technical expertise and customer-focused underwriting practices.

The award was presented during the 5th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Insurance Excellence Awards ceremony held in Accra, widely regarded as the premier celebration of achievement across Ghana’s insurance sector. This year’s event emphasized professionalism, integrity, and innovation under the theme “Insurance for Ghana’s Prosperity: Redefining Standards and Building Confidence.”

Amarteifio’s recognition underscores Provident Insurance’s commitment to technical excellence and customer-centric solutions within Ghana’s evolving insurance landscape. The award acknowledges her exceptional contributions to underwriting standards and risk assessment practices that have elevated industry benchmarks.

Ken Doh, Managing Director of Provident Insurance, described the recognition as a proud moment for the organization, reflecting both individual dedication and corporate commitment to raising professional standards. The award reinforces Provident’s leadership position in Ghana’s non-life insurance sector.

The honored executive expressed gratitude for the recognition, emphasizing the collective effort of her colleagues at Provident Insurance. She reaffirmed her commitment to advancing best practices that deliver value to clients while strengthening the broader industry’s reputation and capabilities.

The CIIG Excellence Awards brought together leading industry players, distinguished professionals, and key stakeholders for comprehensive recognition of outstanding achievements. Categories encompassed service delivery excellence, customer care innovation, and technical expertise across multiple insurance disciplines.

Other notable winners included Danny Anderson of Enterprise Insurance for Young Insurance Professional of the Year and Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong of Serene Insurance Company for Claims Professional recognition, demonstrating the breadth of talent across Ghana’s insurance sector.

Provident Insurance Limited, established over four decades ago, specializes in property and casualty insurance for individuals, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations. The company has built its reputation on customer-centric service, rapid claims settlement, and innovative insurance solutions tailored to Ghana’s market needs.

The recognition comes at a time when Ghana’s insurance industry faces mounting pressure to expand penetration rates and enhance public trust. Professional excellence in underwriting represents a critical component of industry efforts to build confidence among potential policyholders while maintaining financial stability.

Awards ceremonies like the CIIG Excellence event play crucial roles in promoting professional development and recognizing achievements that advance industry standards. The celebration of technical expertise helps attract talent to insurance careers while encouraging continuous improvement in service delivery.

Amarteifio’s award reflects broader industry trends emphasizing technical competency, customer focus, and ethical practices in underwriting decisions. Her recognition serves as inspiration for emerging professionals while demonstrating Provident Insurance’s investment in developing industry-leading expertise.

The insurance sector’s emphasis on professional recognition through awards programs supports workforce development initiatives and helps establish Ghana as a regional hub for insurance excellence across West Africa’s financial services landscape.