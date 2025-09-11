Ghana Insurance Chief Urges Vehicle Owners to Report Unresponsive Companies

Ghana’s Insurance Commissioner has launched a public campaign urging vehicle owners to hold insurance companies accountable when they fail to honour their contractual obligations to policyholders.

Dr. Abiba Zakariah, Commissioner of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), is urging Ghanaians, especially drivers and vehicle owners to insure their vehicles, while emphasizing that insurance companies must fulfill their legal responsibilities to support policyholders during claims.

Speaking directly to drivers and vehicle owners, Dr. Zakariah stressed that any insurance company refusing to pay legitimate claims should face regulatory action. She assured the public that policyholders are entitled to receive full benefits as outlined in their insurance contracts, particularly following accidents.

The Commissioner’s intervention comes as some Ghanaian drivers express frustration with the insurance system, questioning its value after paying premiums for years without seeing returns on their investment.

Under Ghanaian law, all drivers must maintain valid Motor Third-Party Liability Insurance as required by the Motor Vehicles (Third Party Insurance) Act of 1958. This mandatory coverage protects third parties from bodily injury, death, or property damage resulting from accidents involving insured vehicles, though comprehensive coverage for the policyholder’s own vehicle remains optional.

Industry professionals acknowledge that bureaucratic processes can frustrate policyholders seeking compensation for minor accidents. Faris Elias Attrickie, Managing Director of Priority Insurance, explained that rigorous verification procedures exist to ensure payments reach legitimate claimants for valid reasons, requiring police accident reports as standard practice.

However, Attrickie suggested greater flexibility could benefit third-party policyholders experiencing minor accidents, particularly when damage levels are minimal and circumstances are straightforward.

The insurance sector faces ongoing challenges in rebuilding public trust, with many drivers viewing mandatory coverage as purely regulatory compliance rather than valuable protection. Some policyholders have expressed concern about receiving limited benefits despite years of premium payments without claims.

Dr. Zakariah acknowledged these trust issues while defending the current system’s structure, explaining that it rewards claim-free policyholders as part of broader efforts to promote responsible driving and reduce accident rates across Ghana.

The Commissioner has outlined plans to transform Ghana’s insurance market through enhanced regulation, expanded coverage and regional leadership initiatives, aiming to rebuild public confidence while positioning Ghana as West Africa’s insurance hub.

The regulatory push represents part of wider insurance sector reforms under Dr. Zakariah’s leadership, following her appointment as Commissioner in early 2025 after resigning from her previous role as Group Chief Operating Officer of WAICA Reinsurance Corporation.

Vehicle owners experiencing difficulties with insurance claims are encouraged to report unresponsive companies directly to the National Insurance Commission for potential sanctions and resolution.