Ghana insurance chief receives penetration report amid growth push

Ghana’s acting Commissioner of Insurance has received recommendations aimed at boosting the country’s low insurance uptake, currently sitting at just 1% of economic output.

Dr. Abiba Zakariah accepted the report from the Committee on Insurance Penetration at the National Insurance Commission headquarters in Accra, describing it as crucial for expanding coverage and rebuilding public trust in the sector.

The committee, established by Zakariah to investigate barriers to insurance growth, identified several key challenges hampering industry expansion. Chairman Larry Kwesi Jiagge highlighted motor insurance avoidance, unreported industry leakages, and cumbersome reporting structures as primary concerns affecting penetration rates.

Jiagge emphasized that economic stability remains essential for driving insurance adoption across Ghana. He called for stronger collaboration between industry players and the regulatory commission to maintain mandatory Professional Indemnity Insurance requirements under the Insurance Act 2021.

The committee’s findings come as Ghana’s insurance sector struggles with minimal contribution to gross domestic product compared to regional peers. Industry representatives believe the recommendations could significantly accelerate growth if properly implemented.

Zakariah stressed her commitment to inclusive insurance development, telling stakeholders the report offers vital insights into current market conditions. She pledged to work closely with industry participants to implement the committee’s suggestions and create a more robust insurance ecosystem.

The seven-member committee included representatives from the Ghana Insurers Association, Insurance Brokers Association, transport unions, and regulatory officials. Their work focused specifically on identifying practical solutions to Ghana’s persistently low insurance penetration challenge.

Committee members spent months analyzing market data and stakeholder feedback to develop actionable recommendations. The report addresses both structural industry issues and consumer behavior patterns that limit insurance adoption.

The commission plans to review the recommendations thoroughly before developing implementation strategies with industry partners. Officials expect the collaborative approach to yield measurable improvements in insurance uptake over the coming years.

Ghana’s insurance penetration rate measures both life and non-life insurance contributions to national economic output, providing a key indicator of sector health and consumer confidence levels.