Ghana Insurance Chief Champions Merit Over Purchased Awards

The head of Ghana’s premier insurance professional body has urged practitioners to prioritize genuine excellence over bought recognition, emphasizing that true industry advancement requires unwavering professionalism and integrity.

Solomon Amah-Kai Lartey, President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG), delivered the message Saturday during the organization’s Insurance Excellence Awards ceremony at Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

“As a professional practitioner of insurance, it is your bounding duty to exude the tenets of professionalism, integrity and excellence,” Lartey told attendees at the event themed “Insurance for Ghana’s Prosperity, Redefining Standards, and Building Confidence.”

The CIIG leader stressed that nomination for the institute’s awards reflects genuine confidence in an organization’s service delivery and carries far more weight than purchased accolades that have become increasingly common in various industries.

The ceremony recognized outstanding insurance professionals across multiple categories, with Danny Anderson of Enterprise Insurance Company Limited earning the Young Insurance Professional of the Year award. Anderson used his platform to encourage younger practitioners to embrace innovation and digital solutions in claims processing.

Mrs. Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, Managing Director of Serene Insurance Company Limited, received the coveted Insurance Professional of the Year award. She praised CIIG’s commitment to promoting professionalism and ethical standards as the sector navigates changing market dynamics.

Lartey positioned the awards as crucial tools for ensuring Ghanaian insurance practices align with internationally accepted standards while contributing to sustained industry growth that ultimately benefits clients.

The CIIG president emphasized that participation and sponsorship in the awards program creates lasting recognition for organizations committed to excellence. “By your participation and sponsorship of the awards, your names are etched in the historical record of excellence and contribution of the Institute, in particular in the Ghanaian insurance industry as a whole,” he noted.

The ceremony highlighted growing efforts within Ghana’s insurance sector to foster collaboration and strengthen partnerships between industry players. The awards program serves as both recognition platform and networking opportunity for professionals seeking to elevate sector standards.

Lartey’s remarks reflect broader initiatives to rebuild public trust in Ghana’s insurance industry, which has faced challenges related to claim settlement delays and customer service issues in recent years.

The emphasis on merit-based recognition comes as various Ghanaian industries grapple with the proliferation of awards schemes that prioritize payment over genuine achievement, potentially undermining authentic excellence.

Ghana’s insurance sector has shown steady growth in recent years, with increased penetration rates and expanding product offerings, making professional standards increasingly critical for sustainable development.

The CIIG’s focus on international best practices positions Ghana’s insurance industry for enhanced regional competitiveness while ensuring local practitioners meet global professional benchmarks.