Ghana Installs Weather Stations to Boost Climate Smart Agriculture

Ghana has installed 20 automated weather stations as part of efforts to strengthen climate resilience and improve agricultural planning through real-time data collection and enhanced forecasting capabilities.

Food and Agriculture Minister Eric Opoku announced the installation during the Government Accountability Series at the Presidency in Accra on Monday, describing the technology as a significant upgrade over manual weather monitoring systems.

The automated weather stations collect data continuously around the clock, unlike manual stations that require human operation. Opoku said the new infrastructure ensures higher accuracy and consistency in weather data, faster transmission, and enhanced forecasting and climate modeling for disaster prevention and farm planning.

The stations are strategically positioned across major ecological zones to capture high frequency data on rainfall, temperature, wind patterns, soil moisture, and evapotranspiration. This information feeds into a national climate database supporting forecasting models for drought risks, flooding patterns, pest outbreaks, and optimal planting windows.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) says the system will provide timely alerts to farmers through digital platforms connected to extension officers, district agricultural departments, and farmer based organizations. The technology consolidates weather observations, climate model outputs, and crop performance data to give policymakers real time visibility over national production trends and emerging threats to food security.

MoFA emphasizes that climate intelligence has become essential as Ghana increasingly faces unpredictable rainfall, prolonged dry spells, and extreme weather events that damage crops and disrupt supply chains. The automated weather network is intended to drastically improve the accuracy of information available to farmers, who often rely on inconsistent local predictions or traditional knowledge that no longer align with current climate patterns.

The early warning component is expected to benefit rural communities significantly. Farmers will receive timely advisories on when to plant, irrigate, or apply fertilizer based on current and forecasted conditions. This should reduce crop failures caused by sudden weather changes while enabling farmers to optimize water use, protect seeds, and manage pests more effectively.

Extension officers will also use the system to plan field activities and respond quickly to climate linked threats spreading through districts. The real time data is also expected to transform national food planning, allowing MoFA to adjust procurement needs, plan buffer stock releases, and guide import decisions more accurately.

The system will support long term agricultural investment planning by identifying high risk zones, estimating production shortfalls, and informing climate resilient seed distribution strategies. MoFA expects the automated weather station installations to expand in 2026 as more district level data centers come online.

The Ministry is also developing a national dashboard to visualize weather and crop information for planners, researchers, and agribusinesses. The climate intelligence infrastructure forms part of the broader Agriculture for Economic Transformation Agenda, being implemented through the Feed Ghana Programme.

The installation complements other climate resilience initiatives, including partnerships with the Korea Plant Industries Association for seed production training and collaboration between the Food and Agriculture Organization, MoFA, and the Soil Research Institute of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research to build a reliable scientific foundation for sustainable soil management.

Ghana’s agricultural sector contributes significantly to the economy and employs a substantial portion of the workforce. Climate related losses have become increasingly frequent, making accurate weather forecasting and climate modeling critical tools for protecting livelihoods and ensuring food security.