Ghana Inflation Rises To 3.7% For Second Month

Ghana’s headline inflation rose to 3.7 percent in May, its second straight monthly increase, driven mainly by higher food prices, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) said on Wednesday.

The rate climbed 0.3 percentage points from 3.4 percent in April, while month on month prices rose 1.1 percent, up from 1.0 percent. Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said the back to back increases marked a shift after months of sustained disinflation.

Even so, inflation remains far below the 18.4 percent recorded in May 2025, underlining the broader easing of price pressures over the past year.

Food drove the latest movement. Inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to 3.3 percent from 2.2 percent, with monthly food inflation nearly doubling to 2.0 percent from 0.8 percent. Non-food inflation eased slightly to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.

Locally produced items continued to account for most of the pressure, recording an annual rate of 5.0 percent and contributing more than 92 percent of the overall outcome, while imported inflation stayed subdued at 0.9 percent.

By classification, services inflation stood at 9.9 percent, far above the 1.4 percent for goods, reflecting persistent cost pressures in housing, transport and other services.

Regional gaps were wide. The North East Region recorded the highest rate at 10.1 percent, while the Savannah Region was in deflation at minus 3.0 percent.

The figures point to a mixed picture, a steep year on year decline alongside renewed short term pressure in key consumer categories, with food the clearest driver.