Ghana Inflation Rises Again, Dimming Rate Cut Prospects

Ghana’s inflation rose for the second consecutive month in May, ending 15 months of decline and narrowing the case for an interest rate cut in July.

Headline inflation reached 3.7 percent annually in May, up from 3.4 percent in April, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service on June 3. Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu presented the figures in Accra, with the Consumer Price Index standing at 270.2 against 260.5 in May 2025, translating into 1.1 percent monthly price growth between April and May. The reading remains well below the Bank of Ghana (BoG) medium-term target band of 6 to 10 percent, but the context sharpens the concern: inflation fell from 18.4 percent in May 2025 to the current level, marking a sustained shift over 12 months before April brought the first monthly rise in 15 months and May extended the run to two in a row.

Food prices drove the acceleration. Food and non-alcoholic beverages inflation climbed to 3.3 percent annually from 2.2 percent in April, with monthly food prices nearly doubling to 2.0 percent from 0.8 percent. Fresh tomato prices surged during the lean harvest season and trade disruptions from Burkina Faso compounded supply pressures. Housing, water and energy costs rose 11.8 percent annually, while a 7.65 percent fall in the cedi against the dollar during the month pushed imported prices higher across the consumer basket. Non-food inflation eased only marginally to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent.

The BoG held its policy rate at 14 percent at its 130th Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting on May 20, pausing a cycle of rate cuts that had been under way since the second half of 2025. Governor Johnson Asiama said at the May press conference that inflation is expected to rise gradually toward the target band by the end of 2026, driven by exchange rate effects, food supply conditions and transport fare adjustments. The next MPC meeting is scheduled for July 22.

Markets are pricing out the prospect of a cut at that meeting. Nelson Kwaagbey, head of finance at Melbourne Capital, said “maintaining the policy rate again at 14% will be the best thing to do,” citing continued upside risks from fuel and transport costs. Research from Databank forecasts June inflation accelerating to between 5.29 and 5.56 percent.

The cedi is amplifying the pressure. The central bank has sold more than US$5.7 billion in the foreign exchange market so far this year through June 3, nearly double the US$2.9 billion deployed during the same period last year, yet the currency has still weakened about 11.5 percent. Gross international reserves stood at US$14.4 billion in mid-May, equivalent to 5.7 months of import cover, up from US$13.8 billion in December 2025.

Within the MPC, the concern runs deeper. One committee member cautioned that inflation could breach 10 percent by the end of the year if crude oil prices, already above US$100 per barrel amid Middle East tensions, remain elevated. Others flagged pending utility tariff adjustments, rising household inflation expectations and growing foreign exchange demand as grounds for caution. The MPC reinforced that posture by replacing its dynamic Cash Reserve Ratio with a uniform 20 percent reserve requirement, which took effect on June 4.

Economic activity data offers a counterbalance. The Composite Index of Economic Activity expanded 12.6 percent annually in March 2026, compared with 2.3 percent in March 2025, indicating that the real economy has stayed resilient through the policy pause.

The International Monetary Fund, at its spring meetings this year, said central banks must be prepared to act decisively to stop supply shocks from permanently lifting inflation expectations, while retaining the flexibility to accommodate temporary disruptions.