Ghana Inflation Plunges to Four Year Low

Ghana’s annual headline inflation continued its remarkable descent for the tenth consecutive month, landing at 8.0 percent year on year in October 2025. This represents the lowest inflation reading recorded since June 2021, marking a significant milestone in the West African nation’s economic recovery.

Leading market research firm IC Research forecasts inflation will drop further to 6.5 percent in November 2025, a decline of 150 basis points month on month. The firm attributes this anticipated acceleration in disinflation to the combined effects of a strong Ghanaian Cedi and favorable base year comparisons.

The October figure brings Ghana’s inflation rate within the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) medium term target band of 8 percent, with a tolerance range of plus or minus 2 percentage points. The central bank projects headline inflation will fall within this target band by the end of the fourth quarter.

The disinflation trajectory stems primarily from two factors. Favorable base effects, which compare current prices to much higher levels from a year ago, combined with the Cedi’s sharp appreciation, have reversed upward pressure on imported goods including fuel.

Food inflation returned to single digits for the first time since July 2021, declining by 150 basis points to 9.5 percent year on year. This moderation reflected lower prices for fish and other seafoods, live animals, and ready made food. Non food inflation slid deeper into single digits with a 130 basis points decline to 6.9 percent year on year.

The inflation control opens possibilities for monetary policy easing. IC Research expects the BoG to approve a cut in the policy rate, which would directly translate to lower interest rates for businesses and consumers. Such reductions typically encourage business investment, job creation, and broader economic expansion.

Sustained inflation control also strengthens the Cedi’s stability and bolsters financial markets, potentially making Ghana more attractive for both domestic and foreign direct investment. Government Statistician Alhassan Iddrisu reported that prices fell 0.4 percent month on month in October.

IC Research noted that while the overall trend remains downward, month on month fluctuations reflect immediate market conditions. The firm explained that deflation observed in certain months reflects the impact of currency appreciation, while other periods of deflation correspond with crop harvest seasons.