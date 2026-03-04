Ghana Inflation Hits 27-Year Low at 3.3% in February

Ghana’s inflation rate eased to 3.3 percent in February 2026, its lowest level since August 1999 and the 14th consecutive monthly decline, the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) announced on Wednesday.

The figure, which compares with 3.8 percent in January, marks the lowest reading since August 1999 when the rate stood at 1.4 percent, according to Bloomberg data compiled from GSS releases. Government Statistician Dr Alhassan Iddrisu said price pressures were now “lower, narrower and more stable” compared to a year earlier, when Ghana’s inflation stood at 23.1 percent.

Month-on-month inflation came in at 0.8 percent. Food inflation fell sharply to 2.4 percent from 3.9 percent in January, driven by declining prices for vegetables and cereals. Non-food inflation edged up marginally to 4.0 percent from 3.8 percent.

Imported inflation dropped to 0.6 percent from 2.0 percent, reflecting continued cedi stability and moderating global prices prior to the current Middle East conflict. Locally produced goods recorded 4.5 percent inflation.

The data bolsters expectations for a fifth consecutive cut in the Bank of Ghana’s (BoG) Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at the March 16 to 18 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, even as the Iran war threatens to rekindle global price pressures and complicate the outlook.

Regional disparities remain wide. The Northeast Region recorded the highest inflation at 8.9 percent, while the Savannah Region posted deflation of 5.6 percent. Greater Accra contributed the largest share to national inflation by weight in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket.

Housing, water, electricity and fuels remained the single largest driver of inflation, followed by food and education. Transportation continued to exert downward pressure on the overall index.

Dr Iddrisu called for continued fiscal discipline and targeted supply-side interventions to sustain the disinflation trend, implicitly cautioning that the gains were not yet immune to external shocks.