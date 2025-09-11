Ghana Inflation Expected to Drop to Single Digits in September

Ghana is poised to achieve single-digit inflation for the first time in nearly four years, with analysts projecting headline inflation will fall to 9.6% in September 2025, marking a significant milestone in the country’s economic recovery.

The forecast by IC Research follows August’s inflation reading of 11.5%, the lowest level since October 2021, suggesting Ghana’s persistent battle with price pressures may finally be turning a corner.

Multiple factors are converging to drive this dramatic improvement. Analysts point primarily to favorable base effects, as inflation surged sharply in September 2024, making year-over-year comparisons more favorable. The lingering impact of a 15% reduction in transport fares introduced in May 2025 continues to keep transport prices in annual deflation.

Food price dynamics are providing additional relief. Ghana’s ongoing main crop harvest season has boosted vegetable and cereal supplies, easing food inflation pressures. The September reopening of the fishing season, following the July-August closure period for industrial trawlers, is expected to further reduce seafood prices and support continued disinflation.

While fuel prices have edged higher recently, petrol and diesel remain cheaper than year-ago levels, helping contain broader price pressures. However, IC Research identifies potential utility tariff increases as a key risk that could derail the positive inflation trajectory.

The dramatic improvement in price stability is shifting attention to monetary policy. With the Bank of Ghana’s policy rate at 25%, real interest rates have reached unusually high levels, providing the Monetary Policy Committee substantial room for policy accommodation.

Market analysts project a 300 basis point cut to 22% from the current 25% at the central bank’s September meeting, reflecting growing confidence in the inflation outlook. Such a move would represent continued monetary easing following previous rate reductions as inflationary pressures subsided.

If the 9.6% projection materializes, Ghana would not only achieve the government’s end-2025 inflation target of 11.9% but could close the year firmly in single-digit territory for the first time since 2021. This would represent a remarkable turnaround from the inflationary crisis that plagued the economy in recent years.

The potential return to single-digit inflation would provide significant relief to Ghanaian consumers who have endured years of eroding purchasing power. It would also validate the government’s economic stabilization efforts and potentially improve investor confidence in the West African nation.

Ghana’s inflation trajectory reflects broader economic stabilization measures implemented over the past year. The country has been working to restore macroeconomic stability following a debt restructuring program and International Monetary Fund support package designed to address fiscal imbalances.

The September inflation reading, when released, will be closely watched by policymakers, investors, and international partners as a key indicator of Ghana’s economic recovery progress. Success in achieving single-digit inflation would mark a crucial step toward restoring price stability and supporting sustainable economic growth.

Market expectations for continued monetary easing reflect confidence that inflationary pressures have been decisively broken. However, analysts caution that maintaining single-digit inflation will require sustained fiscal discipline and careful management of external economic pressures.