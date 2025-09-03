Ghana Inflation Drops to 11.5% as Food Costs Cool

Ghana’s annual inflation rate fell to 11.5% in August, the lowest level in nearly four years, as declining food prices and a strengthening currency helped extend the country’s disinflationary streak to eight consecutive months.

The August figure represents a significant decline from July’s 12.1% rate and marks a dramatic turnaround from the 23.8% peak reached in December 2024, according to data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

Food inflation, while remaining elevated at 14.8%, dropped from July’s 15.1% as prices of key staples including cereals, vegetables, and tubers declined. Month-over-month food prices fell 2.5%, providing tangible relief to households after years of steep increases.

“The sustained disinflation reflects easing food prices, a stronger exchange rate, and falling global cost pressures,” the GSS stated in its latest Consumer Price Index report.

The broader price environment showed consistent cooling across multiple sectors. Non-food inflation slowed to 8.7% from 9.5% in July, with clothing, housing, utilities, and transport costs all showing moderation.

Exchange rate stability emerged as a crucial factor behind the improving inflation outlook. Imported inflation stood at 10.0%, significantly lower than the 12.9% rate for locally produced items, demonstrating how a stronger Ghana cedi and reduced global cost pressures are benefiting domestic consumers.

Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu characterized the continued decline as evidence that Ghana’s economic stabilization measures are gaining traction. The 12.3 percentage-point drop in inflation over eight months provides “a firmer foundation for economic growth, jobs, and investment,” he noted.

However, significant regional disparities persist across Ghana’s economic landscape. The Upper West Region recorded inflation of 21.8%, nearly four times higher than Bono East’s 6.1% rate, highlighting ongoing supply chain and market access challenges.

The GSS attributed these regional variations to differences in transport costs, supply chain dynamics, and market accessibility, suggesting that infrastructure and logistics improvements remain critical for achieving uniform price stability nationwide.

Overall consumer prices fell 1.3% between July and August, with goods prices dropping 1.6% month-over-month while services costs also declined. The broad-based nature of the disinflation suggests underlying economic pressures are genuinely easing rather than being driven by temporary factors.

Ghana’s inflation trajectory has improved dramatically since the economic turbulence of late 2024, when the country grappled with currency depreciation, supply chain disruptions, and elevated global commodity prices.

The current trend positions Ghana favorably among West African economies, though economists caution that sustained improvement depends on continued currency stability and global commodity price moderation.

Market analysts will closely monitor September data to determine whether the disinflationary momentum can be maintained, particularly as seasonal factors typically influence food prices during the final quarter of the year.

The improving inflation environment creates space for potential monetary policy adjustments and could support increased consumer spending as household purchasing power gradually recovers from previous price pressures.