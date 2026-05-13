Ghana Industry Surge Drives 7.7 Percent Growth in February

Ghana’s economy grew 7.7% in February 2026, nearly doubling the 3.9% pace recorded a year earlier, as surging industrial output and robust services activity together accounted for over 90% of the month’s total growth.

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) released the data Wednesday, noting that the Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) index rose to 111.3 in February 2026 from 103.3 in February 2025. Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu described the findings as offering “an important early indication that Ghana’s economy is maintaining positive momentum” heading into the first quarter.

Industry posted the most striking acceleration, expanding 9.6% against 2.8% in February 2025 and contributing roughly 44% of overall growth. Mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity production drove the sector’s performance. All three subsectors have featured prominently in the government’s economic agenda, and their combined strength in February reinforces the narrative that Ghana’s post-restructuring recovery is broadening beyond services.

Services maintained solid momentum, growing 7.4% compared to 4.4% a year earlier and contributing nearly 48% of total growth, the largest share of any sector. Information and communication, finance and insurance, trade, and health services were the principal drivers.

Agriculture told a more cautious story. The sector expanded 3.8% in February 2026, supported by crops, livestock, and forestry activities, but the pace represented a sharp retreat from 9.4% recorded in February 2025. Agriculture’s share of total growth fell to approximately 6%.

The February data carries additional significance as a preview of what official first-quarter 2026 gross domestic product (GDP) figures may show when the GSS publishes them in June. The January 2026 MIEG reading stood at 7.5%, meaning the two months of first-quarter data available so far point to sustained expansion well above the trajectory seen through much of 2025.

The figures align with Ghana’s broader stabilisation story. The World Bank projects 5.1% growth for the full year, while the International Monetary Fund’s April 2026 World Economic Outlook estimated Ghana’s nominal GDP at $118.29 billion, lifting the country to eighth place among Africa’s largest economies.