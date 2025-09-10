Ghana Industrial Growth Slumps to 2.3% as Oil Sector Drags

Ghana’s industrial sector expansion decelerated sharply to 2.3% in the second quarter of 2025, down from 12.2% in the corresponding period last year, as oil and gas production declined for the fourth consecutive quarter, according to provisional Ghana Statistical Service data.

The dramatic slowdown reflects the sector’s heavy dependence on oil and gas activities, which contracted 22.5% during the quarter. This decline pulled mining and quarrying down 1.8%, demonstrating how oil sector volatility ripples through related industries and support services across Ghana’s economy.

Despite industrial sector challenges, Ghana’s overall economy expanded 6.3% in Q2 2025, up from 5.7% in the same period last year, with non-oil GDP growth reaching 7.8%, indicating economic resilience beyond petroleum-dependent activities.

Gold mining provided a significant bright spot within the struggling industrial sector, posting robust 19.1% growth that helped offset some oil sector weakness. Electricity generation also showed improvement, rising 6.7% compared to 2.8% in the first quarter, ensuring stable power supply for residential and commercial users.

The services sector emerged as the economy’s primary growth driver, expanding 9.9% and contributing 64% to overall GDP growth. Information and Communication led services sector performance with remarkable 21.3% expansion, highlighting Ghana’s digital economy development.

Agriculture maintained steady momentum with 5.2% growth supported by both crop and livestock production. This performance underscores the increasing importance of non-oil sectors in sustaining Ghana’s economic expansion amid petroleum industry challenges.

Industrial sector performance reflects broader structural challenges in Ghana’s oil and gas industry, where production has declined consistently over four quarters. The sector’s struggles impact employment across oil extraction, mining operations, and numerous supporting service industries.

Mining and quarrying’s 1.8% decline demonstrates the interconnected nature of Ghana’s extractive industries, where oil sector performance influences broader mining activity and related infrastructure investments. However, gold mining’s strong performance suggests selective strength within the sector.

The electricity generation improvement from 2.8% to 6.7% indicates successful efforts to maintain power sector stability despite broader industrial challenges. Reliable electricity supply remains crucial for supporting manufacturing activities and broader economic development.

Services sector dominance in driving economic growth reflects Ghana’s evolving economic structure, where digital technologies, telecommunications, and professional services increasingly compensate for traditional industry volatility. The 21.3% Information and Communication growth rate particularly highlights this transformation.

The 6.3% GDP growth was supported by dramatic increases in net exports, which surged 691.6%, complemented by strong gross capital formation rising 17.1% and household consumption growing 12.2%, indicating broad-based economic activity despite industrial sector weakness.

Ghana’s economic performance demonstrates resilience in diversifying away from oil dependence, with non-oil GDP growth of 7.8% significantly outpacing overall expansion. This trend suggests successful structural transformation toward more stable, diversified economic foundations.

The industrial sector’s challenges highlight the importance of continued economic diversification efforts to reduce vulnerability to oil price volatility and production disruptions. Gold mining’s strong performance provides a template for developing other mining subsectors.

Policymakers face the challenge of supporting struggling oil and gas operations while accelerating growth in resilient sectors like services and agriculture. The quarter’s mixed performance demonstrates both the risks of commodity dependence and opportunities in emerging economic sectors.