Ghana Inducts 125 New Engineers Amid Calls for Broader Impact

In a significant step for the nation’s technical workforce, the Ghana Institution of Engineering welcomed 125 new professionals into its ranks during an induction ceremony in Accra.

The event underscores the growing capacity of Ghana’s engineering sector.

GhIE President Ludwig Annag Hesse reminded the inductees that full membership grants them the right to vote and hold office within the institution. More importantly, it qualifies them to receive a state-issued license to practice from the Engineering Council of Ghana.

But membership comes with responsibilities. Engineers must continue their professional development each year, which includes attending an annual ethics lecture or completing online scenario-based training. They must also pay their annual dues on time to remain in good standing.

The new inductees represent a wide range of specializations. Civil engineers formed the largest group with 45 members, followed by 29 electrical and electronic engineers, 27 mechanical and agricultural engineers, and 24 from chemical and mining disciplines.

Board Chairman of the Engineering Council, David Sitsofe Addo, encouraged the new professionals to look beyond technical work. He urged them to enter politics, business, and other fields to broaden their influence and make their engineering expertise more impactful.

The ceremony also included advice from immediate past president Kwabena Bempong and a briefing on the Engineering Council Act by Registrar Isaac Bedu. All inductees must now wait for their official practicing licenses before they can begin work.